FAIRMONT — Throughout the past several months, the Marion County Clerk has been receiving thousands of requests for absentee ballots.
While this has put more work on the shoulders of the county’s staff, the fact that so many people are trying to vote has Julie Kincaid, deputy county clerk in charge of voter registration, happy with the pre-turnout.
“Our main goal is to provide everyone with whichever way they want to vote that they are most comfortable,” Kincaid said. “Our other goal is to maintain voter confidence in what we and our office is doing. We are doing everything humanly possible to make this as safe and trustworthy as we can.”
According to Kincaid, the county clerk has received 7,803 requests for absentee ballots, and 4,143 have been returned. Voters will still be able to vote in person on election day June 9, but there will be some extra precautions in place to make sure people can remain safe while exercising their rights.
“We’re trying to make the voters safe and secure, the poll workers safe and secure and allow people to vote,” said Tom Antulov, deputy county clerk of Marion County. “We just want to ensure that people are confident so that when they do come out to vote, there will be measures in place.”
The biggest change to the voting day procedures is the condensing of the 73 polling places to nine precincts where people can vote. Antulov said people can find instructions on where to find their new polling place on www.marioncountywv.com, but the County Clerk’s office is trying to make sure people know their new polling places.
“We’re hopefully going to have people at the J. Harper Meredith to tell you ‘This site has been relocated, you need to come here,’” Antulov said. “We’re taking every step possible that voters can go to the right site.”
The precincts themselves will be held to a health-conscious standard as well, and poll workers attended a training Tuesday, where they learned of how these standards will be carried out.
“We’re going to have gloves available, we’ll have hand sanitizer available, alcohol that can be sprayed to wipe down equipment; we have Q-tips to vote with instead of a stylus,” Antulov said.
To further increase the safety of the polling places on election day, the county has upgraded certain equipment to keep physical contact to a minimum. Instead of using the identification books, the poll workers will get names electronically through new poll computers.
“It basically looks the same as our big poll books; the big binders we have on our wall,” Kincaid said. “That essentially replaces those in a way, because you are able to look up the voter on them.”
Normally, Marion County is one of the first counties in West Virginia to have its election results counted on election night, because of the drive-thru system in place in the Election Center, according to Kincaid. However, this system will not be in place this year, because of the pandemic, in order to make sure the fewest amount of poll workers have to get in contact with the deliverers.
“With this building being one of the voting centers on election day, it will be considered a polling place,” Kincaid said. “We cannot have a drive-thru this year. But the upside of that is, we only have nine precincts that will be returning materials.”
With these measures in place, Kincaid and Antulov both said they hope to see voter turnout remain high, even if many of the votes come in through absentee ballots. Kincaid said she hopes to have most of the absentee ballots returned as soon as possible, seeing that the office will soon have an influx of votes to tally.
“The last day to request an absentee is June 3,” Antulov said. “That’s what I would say, if they want one ask now, because every day that goes by, time becomes more essential for us.”
The last day to mail in an absentee ballot is June 9, but again, Antulov said he hopes people return them as early as possible. Kincaid also said that the county staff is maintaining the security of votes and voter IDs, reassuring those who may worry about their vote in the primary election.
Antulov said that for the most part, voters have been patient and understanding with the County Clerk staff, and the changes being made in the name of safety. As he put it, these circumstances have made the election planning process difficult, and the staff is still working out all the bugs.
“I hope that all the voters under these circumstances know we have done everything possible within time constraints to get the message out,” Antulov said. “We would never want this to happen. Nobody in the right mind would want to hold an election like this.”
For more information on absentee voting or the temporary polling places, visit www.marioncountywv.com.
