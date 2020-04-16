CHARLESTON – The ongoing threat of the novel coronavirus COVID-19 is forcing organizations throughout the state to cancel summer camps.
The West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection announced Wednesday it has canceled the 2020 state Junior Conservation Camp due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The week-long, overnight camp for 11- to 14-year-olds was scheduled for June 15-19 at Cedar Lakes in Ripley.
Organized by the WVDEP’s Youth Environmental Program, the camp began in 1981 and attracts close to 200 young West Virginians from throughout the state. Camp instructors include staff from the WVDEP, along with personnel from the state Division of Natural Resources, Division of Forestry and West Virginia University Extension Office.
In addition to Junior Conservation Camp, YEP also recently announced the cancellation of Youth Environmental Day, which was slated for May 16 at North Bend State Park in Ritchie County. Youth Environmental Day had been staged for 56 consecutive years before the COVID-19 outbreak forced organizers to call it off this year.
“These are two of our most important and enjoyable events of the year and we are devastated to have to cancel but we also recognize the seriousness of what is occurring in our world today. The safety of our citizens and staff is paramount. We are already looking forward to great events in 2021,” said Annette Hoskins, YEP director.
On April 1, the American Legion announced it has canceled Mountaineer Boys State and the American Legion Auxiliary Rhododendron Girls State, two leadership academies for rising high school seniors.
"It is with a heavy heart, we write to inform you that The American Legion Mountaineer Boys State has been cancelled for 2020. This decision has been the hardest decision to make during one of the hardest times of our lives. Please know this decision was made after thorough deliberation with our program’s senior leadership and based on the current national and state-wide effects of the COVID-19 pandemic," states a letter co-signed by Director Jim Davis and Assistant Director Robbie Robinson.
The American Legion Boys Nation, The American Legion National Oratorical Finals, and Junior Shooting Sports Competitions have also been cancelled for 2020. West Virginia becomes the 21st state to cancel Boys State this year, according to the letter.
According to the letter, this will mark only the third time since 1936 that the program has had to be canceled due to extenuating circumstances. The last cancellation took place during the food rationing period during World War II.
America Legion Mountaineer Boys State will be refunding American Legion posts and sponsors for any payments already received and deposited.
The American Legion Department of West Virginia headquarters is currently closed to the public and operating remotely with limited staff.
