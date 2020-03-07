— Andrew Flint Leichliter, 37, of 601 Vick Ave., Fairmont, is scheduled for a preliminary hearing at 9 a.m. March 9 on a charge of shoplifting third, according to court records and a criminal complaint.
The complaint states that Leichliter tried to leave Walmart in White Hall with 15 unpaid items worth $19.58.
— Brennon Lee Loudermill, 23, of 601 Dunkard Mill Rd., Farmington, is scheduled for a preliminary hearing at 11:30 a.m. March 9 on forging or uttering, according to court records and a criminal complaint.
The complaint states that on Jan. 29, a Marion County Sheriff’s deputy was contacted by a representative of Fairmont Federal Credit Union about a forger and /uttering complaint.
According to the court papers, the representative said four suspicious checks were attempted to be deposited into the account of Loudermill, and she contacted the victims, who said the checks were taken from their mailboxes and they did not make the checks in question to Loudermill.
— Chad Edward Coogle, 47, of Fairmont, is scheduled for a preliminary hearing at 1:15 p.m. March 10 on a charge of burglary; entry of dwelling or outhouse, according to court records and a criminal complaint.
The complaint states Coogle forced entry into the rear door of an apartment at Rhea Terrace June 30, 2019.
Court records and a criminal complaint also show that Coogle faces a preliminary at the same time and date on a charge of fraudulent use of an access device.
The complaint states that Coogle used a stolen credit card to access a victim’s personal bank account from Aug. 13-16, 2019, and made 12 separate purchases within Fairmont totaling $1,097.11.
In addition, court records and a criminal complaint show Coogle faces a preliminary hearing at 1 p.m. March 10 on a charge of fraud and related activity in connection with access devices. The complaint states that a man identified as Chad Coogle used a debit card belonging to someone else at McDonald’s in White Hall for $7.76 on Aug. 14, 2019, and did not have permission to use or have the card.
— Andrew Ryan Minger, 38, homeless, Fairmont, is scheduled for a preliminary hearing at 9:30 a.m. March 9 on a charge of shoplifting 3rd offense, according to court records and a criminal complaint.
The complaint states an officer observed video footage of Minger walking to the candy aisle at West Side Market at 301 Locust Ave., Fairmont, and concealing an Almond Joy candy bar and a Twix candy bar in sweatshirt pocket and then leaving the market without purchasing the candy bars.
Court records show Minger is scheduled for a preliminary hearing at 9:45 p.m. March 9 on a charge of shoplifting 3rd offense. A complaint states that on Nov. 25, 2019, Minger took goods from West Side Market worth $10.27, and left without paying for them.
