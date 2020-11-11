FAIRMONT — While the Internal Revenue Service began distributing Economic Impact Payments in April, millions of people across the country have still not received their stimulus money.
Richard Morris, an attorney with Legal Aid of West Virginia, said many people have not received their stimulus money because they have not filed their income taxes in some time. However, these people may be the ones most in need of this $1,200.
“If you have not filed taxes in a while, the IRS may not have your information,” Morris said. “Without your information, the IRS can’t send you your stimulus check.”
According to the IRS website, the deadline for people to claim their Economic Impact Payment is Nov. 21. Seeing the deadline approaching, the organization set Nov. 10 as National EIP Registration Day to promote ways for people who have not received their payment to get it with little to no hassle, even for non-filers.
“Our partner groups have been a critical part of the unprecedented IRS outreach and education campaign this year to contact as many people as possible about these payments,” IRS Commissioner Chuck Rettig said in a press release. “As a result, millions of Americans have successfully used the Non-filers portal and received their Economic Impact Payment. Registration is quick and easy, and we urge everyone to share this information to reach as many people before time runs out on Nov. 21.”
The release also says many people received their payment electronically and automatically thanks to their information being available to the IRS through previous tax returns. The IRS launched a non-filers’ page in the spring to get the payment out to everyone who hasn’t filed their taxes, but many are still unaware they have $1,200 available per person.
Morris said many people in West Virginia are in this situation, and have not filed taxes due to low income or other reasons. He said Legal Aid is participating in the IRS’ push to connect with these people, so they won’t miss out on money with their name on it.
“I don’t know the exact tally of people here in West Virginia who haven’t received their economic impact payment,” Morris said. “Given there’s about 12 million people in the country who still haven’t, I can imagine a large number of those are from poor or underserved communities. That’s who we are trying to reach.”
Legal Aid is a free service to people of certain incomes, so those who seek help from the organization will be able to get their Economic Impact Payment without charge. Morris said he himself is not yet trained to help people with their taxes, but is in the process of being trained. For now, though, he said Legal Aid’s website has a page specially targeting people who need help getting their stimulus payments.
“What we’re going to be doing is I’m working on being able to help people with their taxes,” Morris said. “What this is really about is directing people to resources that we know they can utilize to help them.”
For more information on Legal Aid and the IRS’ resources, visit lawv.net.
