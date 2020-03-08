Delayed for a year, state park to get concession stand

FAIRMONT — Efforts have taken a big step forward to convert the former visitors center at Prickett’s Fort State Park into a concession area.
According to Greg Bray, executive director of the Prickett’s Fort Memorial Foundation, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers approval was needed before the project could proceed further.
Now, there’s good news.
He said that approval from the Corps was received on Jan. 15.
He said the Corps was mainly concerned with the water and sewage aspect of the facility.
“We’re excited and ready to go,” he said.
Bray estimated that the concession stand would be ready possibly late this season or for the 2021 season.
Marion County Administrator Kris Cinalli said he is glad to hear the progress at the park.
“We’re glad the project is moving forward. It adds another amenity to one of our county’s nicest parks. Greg does a fantastic job with the fort and providing people with a place to grab something to eat while they are out there instead of having to leave the park to do so…,” Cinalli said.
He though it was “a great idea.”
Leisha Elliott, executive director of The Marion County Convention and Visitors Bureau, was also excited.
“We are very excited for Pricketts Fort,” she said. “This has been a dream of theirs for some time and they have worked hard to make the concession stand a reality. Since the fort is a little off the beaten path, a concession stand gives visitors the ability to get a snack or drink without leaving the fort.”
“Additionally, the rail trail is very popular with locals and visitors and being able to get a treat after a day of biking or walking will improve everyone’s experience while visiting the area,” she said.
Those reasons were cited by Bray when he talked to the Marion County Commission about the project previously.
“We do programming here at the park, sometimes in the evening, sometimes all day, sometimes for two or three days,” he said. “There’s no place for people to get a snack or have something to eat that is close.”
Bray said the new concession area will not only be convenient for guests, but it will also help keep guests in the park longer.
“We want to keep them in the park because once they leave and go out, back out the road from the park, they’re not coming back. We want to try to keep people here, keep them interested in Prickett’s Fort, give them some activities besides just coming to the historic park,” Bray said previously.
The exact type of food that would be sold in the concession area hasn’t been decided, according to Bray.
Bray estimated the cost of the project at $250,000.
Those wanting to donate to the project can call the Prickett’s Fort Memorial Foundation at (304) 363-3030.
He said the rail-trail is close to the building, which is located by the lower parking lot in the picnic area by the boat ramps.
Bray previously said the concession area would have bike and kayak rentals.
