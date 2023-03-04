FAIRMONT — A day-long event planned for April aims to ratchet up economic development in Marion County. will be held for any prospective business owners to learn more about Marion County, network and hear success stories.
The Discover Marion County Developers Conference will be held on April 19 and start at Fairmont State University’s Feaster Center. Huntington Mayor Stephen Williams will share information on his city’s transformation and development that has occurred there over the past years. Williams’ address will be followed by two hour-long panel discussions highlighting economic development success stories from local business owners and the other on state and local incentives to doing business in the area.
“It’s designed to give developers and entrepreneurs — people that are interested in doing something within the Fairmont and Marion County region — a peek into some of the opportunities and some of the advantages of doing their project here,” Marion Regional Development Corp. Executive Director Allen Staggers said.
Staggers said several county and city organizations came together to collaborate and have been working on the event for around six months. The entities include the Marion County Chamber of Commerce, Main Street Fairmont, Marion Regional Development Corp., the City of Fairmont, Marion County Economic and Community Development and the Marion County Convention and Visitors Bureau.
The idea came from a conversation between Main Street Fairmont Executive Director Dan Swiger and Marion County Chamber of Commerce President Tina Shaw.
“I said ‘You know, maybe it’s time to let everybody know and get some people here to see some of these great things.’ So, that’s how it started and we sat down talked about who we needed to get involved,” Shaw said.
After panel discussions, guests will have lunch at Fairmont State and hear from keynote speaker West Virginia State Auditor J.B. McCuskey. Following lunch, guests will take a short bus tour of Fairmont. The tour will include the old post office and city center building that, part of which, is being redeveloped by City on a Hill Christian Academy, Monroe Street buildings that can be redeveloped, Palatine Park, the newly renovated Innovation Center Building at the I-79 High Tech Park and Middletown Commons.
While on the tour, guests will also hear testimonials from successful local businesses owners and redevelopers working on projects in the area.
“The speakers and panelist guests will hear and showcase success stories in the community. If you want to be a developer, if you want to pursue a project, these are the people you go see. These are great connections you need to make within the state and within the county. They will help you along the way,” Shaw said.
Shaw and Staggers said they hope they will see interest and redevelopment projects after the event, but results will take around a year to reveal themselves.
“I think the outcome will, obviously, we’ll see the fruits of that, probably within the next 12 months after the event. We’re going to highlight some of the available properties, not all of them, because time doesn’t allow for that. ... We’d like for anybody that’s thinking about starting a business in Fairmont ... maybe they want a little more specific information about Fairmont and Marion County, to come to the event,” Staggers said.
Shaw shared similar sentiments.
“I think people will be surprised at the opportunities that are happening in Marion County right now and I’m excited to showcase some of our development projects and some of the success stories. ... Obviously I hope we attract a few new developers. I hope we attract some investors that see what’s already here and want to get involved and people that are just waiting in that perfect project because I know it’s here,” Shaw said.
The Discover Marion County Conference Event is open to anyone interested in investing or opening a business in Fairmont or Marion County. To register for the event or find out more information visit their website or call 304-363-0442.
