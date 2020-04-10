Educational company moves to larger facility in White Hall

Farmington, WV (26555)

Today

A mix of clouds and sun during the morning will give way to cloudy skies this afternoon. High 47F. Winds WNW at 15 to 25 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Cloudy skies this evening will become partly cloudy after midnight. Low 33F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph.