Educational company moves to larger facility in White Hall

WHITE HALL — As a way to expand its educational reach, Learning Options Inc. has moved to White Hall from its previous location off the Fairmont Gateway Connector.
According to Dana Powell, executive director, the new location is handicap-accessible, and offers more space for activity and guided learning.
“Our hope in this facility, because we have three separate closed door classrooms, is we can have three different classes running at a time,” Powell said. “Being ADA accessible is fabulous, and our parking situation is better here as well. This is a more family-friendly and student-friendly atmosphere.”
Powell said that Learning Options had been looking to move locations for about a year now, and has almost completed the move. Although coronavirus has halted educational activity for the time being, she said the organization will have more opportunities in the future thanks to the new location.
“We knew that by September 2020, we would need to be out, so around July last year is when the board members started looking for a place,” Powell said. “It was just one thing after another; getting the kitchen installed and getting everything moved in here, it has taken not just myself but all the board members and their families.”
Martina Bachlechner, chair of the board of directors for Learning Options, said there is a possibility the supplemental education organization will offer some quarantined activities in the coming weeks.
“Currently we still have been running the program called ‘Learning Out Loud,’ which is for the home schoolers,” Bachlechner said. “As for online programming beyond the home school community, we are still in the works.”
Bachlechner said she is confident that clients of Learning Options will return to regular activities such as Science Saturdays and Mountaineer Math once the stay home order is no longer in effect.
Powell also said Learning Options is looking at opportunities for adult education and young adult activities as well, which could be offered once the organization opens up again.
“We’re all about students and all about school-aged students, but now we’re trying to think about the young adults,” Powell said. “Things like financial classes, check writing, learning about taxes, that kind of thing. We’re thinking about that and thinking about doing an entrepreneur class for adults.”
In addition to these new offerings, Bachlechner said Learning Options has issued an online survey, which people can fill out to give suggestions on what they would like to see offered by the agency in the future.
“It is always interesting to hear what the community would like to have,” Bachlechner said. “We would appreciate if the community would take this survey so we know what the community needs.”
Powell said she is looking forward to possibly offering classes to clients of older demographic groups thanks to the move to a larger facility.
“There are going to be changes in programming however there are things that have worked, so we’re not going to change them — we’re going to make them better,” Powell said. “We expect to see a growth in our students taking part in our programs, not only in numbers but growth in age.”
Learning Options’ new facility is located on Mountain Park Drive in White Hall, and its community interest survey can be accessed online at learningoptionsinc.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.