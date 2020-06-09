FAIRMONT — Marion County voters proved to like early voting and absentee voting this year due to the health threats involved with the coronavirus.
Deputy County Clerk Tom Antulov said that because of the coronavirus pandemic, the county received many requests for absentee ballots over the past few months, most of which were returned. A total of 5,355 Republicans cast ballots compared to 8,798 Democratic ballots cast. Another 364 non-partisan abllots were also cast Tuesday.
“A big year is like 500,” Antulov said. “We had over 6,500 plus in absentee ballots.”
Despite the large amount of absentee votes and early votes, election day still had good voter turnout, Antulov said. However, the early voting numbers outnumbered event the absentee votes.
“We had 7,000 early votes, somewhere in that ballpark,” Antulov said. “It went well considering the situation.”
He said the poll workers made the day run smoothly, considering the efforts that went into the planning.
“I think it went fairly well, it was just a long day,” Antuolov said. “We want to thank the poll workers. They were troopers out here.”
