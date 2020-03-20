Employees bid a hopeful goodbye to Fairmont Regional Hospital

FAIRMONT — At 5 p.m. Thursday, the owners of Fairmont Regional Medical Center closed the local hospital’s doors and ended the jobs of 528 employees, weeks earlier than its original closure date of April 18.
A male voice was broadcast over local dispatch channels, “Fairmont Regional Medical Center signing off.”
Determined to stay until last call, emergency room staffers manned their posts like any normal day and cared for patients who still needed treatment while moving and transporting others to far-flung hospitals.
“We knew we were going to lose our jobs here today, and we all stayed, nobody resigned,” said Chrissy Toothman, an ER nurse. “We came, we took care of patients, everybody was here.”
At 5 p.m., the staff of the emergency department at FRMC went outside to listen to a salute from the Marion County Rescue Squad, which went out over the 911 radio.
“On behalf of the personnel of the Marion County Department of Homeland Security and Emergency Management, and the EMTs and paramedics of the Marion County Rescue Squad, we would like to thank you, the physicians, the nurses, the staff of Fairmont Regional Medical Center, for your dedication and commitment to protecting, treating and serving the citizens of Marion County,” said a member of the Marion County Rescue Squad over the dispatch channel. “It is a heart breaking day for all first responders to see our beloved hospital closing.”
Throughout the duration of the salute and the moments after sign-off, social distancing meant nothing to the ER staff members. A sea of hugs was visible all around as employees they have come to call family in their years of service together parted ways.
There were so many staff members left in the ER, because they all agreed to hold out hope that another agency would purchase the hospital and allow them to continue working under it.
“This is our home,” said Nicole Echols, an ER nurse. “We’ve held out for a very long time. We held out and held out waiting for something to come through.”
According to Powell, most if not, all of the ER staff do not have new positions lined that Fairmont Regional is closed, because they had all stayed together in solidarity.
“If we didn’t want to resign, we had to turn everything down,” said Carrin Powell, an ER nurse. “I’ve had several offers, but how can you tell an employer ‘I need to wait and see what happens?’ That’s kind of what we decided to do, we decided to stick together as an ER staff.”
West Virginia Del. Michael Angelucci, (D-50), who also serves as chief of operations for the Marion County Rescue Squad, spoke to outgoing employees after the salute, and thanked them for their service and dedication to Fairmont Regional.
“I just wanted to highlight someone else, and you guys, that have done such great work,” Angelucci said. “You all had helped train our EMS first responders. You did the work. When we would bring in patients, you were great to us.”
Angelucci said that with WVU Medicine planning to take over operations at Fairmont Regional in what has been described as a 30-day time frame, Angelucci said there is a possibility the employees who were holding on could be hired in the near future.
“We’re going to continue working together to get this hospital back open and get you back in these doors,” Angelucci said. “Our county needs you.”
He also extended his thanks to Tina Shaw, the president of the Marion County Chamber of Commerce, for her work in keeping Fairmont Regional open for as long as possible.
“We’re not giving up, I promise you,” Shaw said. “I promise you, we’re not stopping.”
After Angelucci and Shaw spoke to the crowd, Chuck Hawkins, who worked in housekeeping at Fairmont Regional, took the floor and sent a message to everyone present.
“Fairmont Regional gave all,” Hawkins said.
“Alecto took all,” the crowd responded.
Powell said she has high hopes for when WVU Medicine comes to work in Fairmont Regional, and believes that not only has she not seen the last of the hospital, but it has not seen the last of her.
“I don’t think it’s our last shift here,” Powell said.