FAIRMONT — The Salvation Army sees the most traffic three times a week when its food pantry is open.
According to Heather Hawkins, director of the Fairmont branch of the Salvation Army, the organization helps to feed those in need, but that number has been increasing for some time now.
“Our numbers keep going up,” Hawkins said. “We’re seeing more and more new people, a lot of grandparents raising their grandchildren, so the food pantry is getting busier and busier.”
While the need has grown in the past several years, Hawkins said the Salvation Army receives help from the United Way of Marion and Taylor Counties, and specifically, gets aid to fight food insecurity from the organization’s annual Empty Bowls luncheon.
The luncheon took place Sunday in Colebank Hall on Fairmont State University’s campus and saw guests eating soup adjacent to colorfully painted bowls for the occasion. The idea for the luncheon was to simulate a soup kitchen, where individuals experiencing food insecurity will go for many a meal.
“It’s to raise awareness of food insecurity and hunger in our state, and especially in our county,” said Emily Swain, community impact director of the United Way. “The agencies that we’re working with help serve those needs of folks in the community who are food insecure.”
According to Swain, the United Way received more than 1,000 bowls which were painted and donated to the organization to give out at the luncheon. She said that while guests weren’t eating out of the colored bowls, they were to be taken home with them to keep as a reminder of the hunger people in the community face every day.
“Having the bowl is a reminder to people that they can keep,” Swain said. “They can always keep in the front of their mind the issues people in our community are facing.”
The move from the Fairmont Knights of Columbus to Colebank Hall helped the event to grow to even bigger attendance, offering not only more space to set up tables and the food line, but more space to display all the painted bowls.
“Attendance is up from last year certainly,” said Brett White, executive director of the United Way. “I think more space has really been beneficial to us. When we were at the Knights, we had just outgrown the space. We have four times the amount of bowls out at one time than we were able to have at the Knights.”
Proceeds generated from the luncheon would be given to not only the Salvation Army but to the Soup Opera and the Connecting Link as well because each organization aids in providing for those going through food insecurity. The Connecting Link periodically has mobile food bank hours and provides individuals with fresh produce and vegetables normally in the spring and summer.
“We got involved with Empty Bowls to help us bring in the mobile food banks,” said Jone Webb, director of the Connecting Link. “We utilize that money to help pay for feeding other people.”
Webb said she and the Connecting Link staff also helped to coordinate the luncheon, and seeing the turnout for the event leads her to believe the problem of food insecurity is one that many sympathize with.
“We help with picking up bowls, we help coordinate the soups and desserts and bread,” Webb said. “Everybody likes to come and sit down. We have some beautiful raffle baskets and just a little something for everybody.”
Swain, too, believes that people sometimes underestimate the problem of food insecurity in Marion County, and bringing awareness to that problem is one of the first steps necessary to fix it.
“I think sometimes people just don’t realize exactly what others face,” Swain said. “I do think that bringing awareness of food insecurity in our community is critical.”
She said, however, that the Empty Bowls luncheon always sees good attendance, because so many members of the community do want to see the problem reduced through social aid to others.
“We know we have a really strong community that is active and engaged,” Swain said. “Seeing people come in and people talking and making those connections is just really warms our hearts as an organization.”
Hawkins also said the aid that comes to the Salvation Army from the luncheon is great to see, and she is happy that the organization has been able to benefit from Empty Bowls for so many years.
“We have benefited from it every year that Marion County has had it,” Hawkins said. “It is a huge blessing to see how well our community supports us.”
