Energy Express summer reading and nutrition program to get underway

Energy Express, the summer reading, art and nutrition program for children living in rural and low-income communities across West Virginia, will continue in 2020 as it has for the past 25 years, but with a predictable coronavirus-era twist: It will be conducted remotely this summer.
An award-winning, six-week initiative, provides more than 3,000 state children in grades one through six with the ability to gain or maintain reading levels during the summer months.
Students engage in vocabulary games, drama exercises, and creative art. Children are also part of a daily read aloud to enhance comprehension and literacy. Each student receives two nutritious meals each day of the program.
Marion County Energy Express 2020 is now accepting applications. Slots in the program remain available.
In accordance with coronavirus safety and health guidelines, all applications must be submitted online at wvu.qualtrics.com/jfe/form/SV_035178i8TdsYaYR
Applications will not be mailed this year. Selections will be made June 8.
“Our mentors will interact with the kids through platforms such as Zoom, but they will also be putting together learning packets for the students to work on at home,” said Eva Beto, Energy Express program assistant with WVU Extension Service in the Marion County office. “Packets will be delivered each Friday to the students’ houses, a porch-drop type of thing.”
The packets will include art supplies and reading materials and a free book every week. Beto said the program is structured to ensure students receive individual attention.
“We work with AmeriCorps to hire college students to serve as mentors. We can take up to 40 kids at a site and we’ll hire five mentors per site. The students will be broken down into groups of eight,” she said. “There will be classes, but we try to make it unlike school. There will be time for writing and reading, but the kids will also have recreation and drama and artistic activities as well.”
For children with no access to internet service at home, the program will produce a 30-minute daily program to be broadcast statewide across West Virginia’s public broadcasting television stations. The program will include reading, songs, and other learning activities.
Energy Express helps ensure children are fed each day and remain engaged in learning activities after the school year has concluded.
The program runs Monday, June 22, through Friday, July 31. There will be no Energy Express on July 3 in observance of the Independence Day holiday.
Energy Express can be found at 79 sites across 38 West Virginia counties. In 2019, Energy Express served 103,324 meals to children participating in the program. Last year, 472 AmeriCorps members comprised of college students and community members served as mentors and communicators.
“Because the program will not be offered face-to-face, but as a hybrid program with virtual learning options and at-home kits, parent or guardians are responsible for picking up meals once a week,” said Diana Marple, administrative assistant with the WVU Extension office in Fairmont.
Meals can be picked up at one of the designated Marion County Park and Recreation Commission sites. Those sites can be found on the Marion County Board of Education website.
Participants should be aware “the summer meal program runs longer than our Energy Express program,” according to Marple.
For more information on Energy Express, contact the West Virginia University Extension Service’s Marion County office at 304-367-2772.
