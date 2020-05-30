MORGANTOWN — Friday's arrest of disgraced former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin for the apparent choking death of a handcuffed black man will not change the manner in which police work in black communities, according to a local criminal justice expert.
Jim Nolan, West Virginia University professor and chair of the sociology department, said police officers consider their work in the same way a soldier thinks while heading into battle.
“Unfortunately, firing the Minneapolis police officers for the murder of George Floyd will do nothing to prevent this from happening again-- and again. Even if the officers are convicted of murder and given a death sentence, this violence will continue to occur because it is exactly what the police intend to do," said Nolan, who lives in Fairmont.
Before he entered academia, Nolan served 13 years as a police officer in Wilmington, Del. where he served in various positions, including patrol, community policing, organized crime and vice, as well as planning and research. In 1992, he graduated from the National Academy at the Federal Bureau of Investigation.
Nolan said officers view what happened to George Floyd on May 25 as something logical, based on his years of studying police procedures, crime measurement and neighborhood dynamics.
“They go into communities not as friends, collaborators and problem solvers, but as warriors looking for enemies to arrest. A good cop is someone who makes lots of arrests. To ‘do policing’ means to enforce the law. Law enforcement appears as the natural way to do policing rather than a social construction that can be changed to make places safer," Nolan said.
Officials charged Chauvin Friday with third-degree murder and manslaughter for Floyd's death, which was captured on video, according to Hennepin Minnesota County Attorney Mike Freeman. In the video, Chauvin is shown kneeling on Floyd's neck while Floyd is on the ground. Floyd gradually becomes motionless as Chauvin and three other officers ignore bystanders’ shouts to get off him.
“’Law enforcement’ is internalized in a way so that officers leave headquarters and head into communities to enforce the law. They are looking for people to arrest. And they get status within the department and profession when they aggressively pursue criminal offenders, making arrests and seizing drugs and guns. In this world there are heroes and villains, good people and the enemy of good people, i.e., the dangerous and despicable ‘other.’ The police bureaucracy is set up to do this,” Nolan said.
Nolan said warriors don't earn kudos are creating peace — they get ribbons and commendations for heroics done in battle.
"These awards have little to do with community outcomes at all. They are not determined by improved community safety, or trust in the police, or strong bonds in the community, or the problems that are solved or anything related to community safety," Nolan said.
Floyd's death and the manner in which it has been handled by the Minneapolis criminal justice system has led to multiple protests around the country, including one Friday in downtown Morgantown. Another protest is planned for today in Fairmont in front of the Marion County courthouse.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.