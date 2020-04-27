MORGANTOWN — Dental health experts in West Virginia warn residents to maintain proper oral hygiene while living and working under the state's stay-home order.
Dr. Anthony Borgia, dean of the West Virginia University School of Dentistry, said West Virginians need to stay diligent while they are working from home where they may not have as strict of a daily routine as they are accustomed to.
"One of the problems is that people could become complacent during this time," Borgia said.
Borgia said about four weeks ago, he and staff at the dental school realized they were not going to be able to routinely see patients yet they understood the reality that dental emergencies crop up in the same manner that medical emergencies happen in life.
"We knew it was a fluid situation and we knew it would be changing," Borgia said.
That's when Borgia and his team launched the dental school's COVID-19 Task Force to develop a patient treatment and safety protocol. He said they knew local dentists in North Central West Virginia would be shutting down their practices, yet the dental school knew it had to continue to serve emergency needs.
"First, we looked at the American Dental Association and what they were recommending and then we created this group and began thinking about services, especially urgent care services for our patients," said Dr. Juan Bugueno, a school of dentistry faculty member.
Borgia said studies show that 50% of patients seek dental care because they end up in severe pain, while the other 50% take advantage of regular dental maintenance, which can prevent painful situations.
"And being at home during this time, they’re going to start sloppy habits, such as drinking soda or skip brushing when they should be," Borgia said. "Poor dental health can cause diabetes and heart disease."
Bugueno said there have been studies that show poor dental hygiene can contribute to autoimmune diseases and other diseases.
"Oral health care is completely related to general health and vice versa," Bugueno said. "If you have a healthy mouth and you decrease the amount of bacteria in the mouth, the incidence of poor oral health goes down."
Like many medical and dental schools around the U.S., Borgia said WVU, continues to examine and strengthen the link between oral health and overall physical well being. He cited a study that found employees who had dental insurance and used it properly had fewer instances of other health care problems.
"Those people who utilized their dental benefits had fewer health care costs," Borgia said. "What we do also, is we now have a capability in the hospital to do robotic heart valve replacements and many of those patients have to be treated here in the dental program first before they can be treated there."
Since the stay-home order began, the WVU dental program had provided urgent dental care services to between 18 and 20 patients per day.
"There are people that come off the street because their general dentist is closed," said Bugueno, who is the first dental faculty member at WVU who is board-certified in oral medicine. "And they are coming from neighboring states, Pennsylvania and Maryland."
The WVU dental clinic has seen one patient who had tested positive for COVID-19, which required the clinic staff to use extra precautions.
Bugueno said many patients are avoiding the WVU dental clinic because there is a belief they will become contaminated at the facility.
"Contamination is the No. 1 concern," Bugueno said. "They’re coming here because they have pain, but most people are avoiding us unless they are in pain."
Borgia said the school of dentistry devised a set of telephone screening questions for patients seeking dental care during this time of stay-home and social distancing. He said each call has to be reviewed differently because not every incidence of pain requires oral emergency care. Some cases can be handled with over the counter pain medications.
"If we are not here for those people, they are going to be seen in the emergency rooms at the hospitals and that is what we are trying to avoid by caring for them," Bugueno said.
Both men agree that good dental care begins with proper brushing then flossing afterward. Some people don't like to use rinses, but both said many mouthwash brands offer good protection from plaque buildup. Bugueno said those who believe they may have come in contact with the coronavirus can rinse with 1% peroxide or 0.2% iodine.
"Hopefully, people will understand if you maintain yourself in a time of crisis, it’s more likely you’ll be fine — it’s the ones who have not maintained themselves during this time who are most at-risk," Bugueno said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.