FAIRMONT — Fairmont City Council has approved pay raises for all city employees.
Except for the members of City Council, the city manager and the city attorney, the proposal was for all employees to receive a pay increase of 1.5 percent, which would be implemented in the upcoming budget.
"This was included in the fiscal year 2021 budget, which begins July 1," said Valerie Means, Fairmont City Manager. "It had to be done now to coincide with the budget."
The council approved the proposal at last Tuesday's meeting. Mayor Brad Merrifield said the pay raise was somewhat spurred by negotiations with the Fairmont Fire Department, in order to bring its staff up to a competitive wage.
"It was good to be able to honor the commitment we made several months ago, when the contract was negotiated, in particular, with the fire department," Merrifield said. "It was necessary as part of that objective we had that would bring the fire workers up to a competitive wage to the surrounding counties."
Merrifield also said many of Fairmont's employees are longtime staffers of the city, and they deserve to get a pay raise when possible, because of the work they provide to residents.
"We're blessed in Fairmont, in my opinion, with quality people," Merrifield said. "It's just the kind of people who have been there for years in a lot of cases. They take a lot of pride in what they do, and it's good to give them increases because it's so well-deserved."
