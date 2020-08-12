FAIRMONT — Fairmont City Council voted unanimously Tuesday on a resolution to support Gov. Jim Justice’s executive order mandating the wearing of adequate face coverings to combat the spread of the coronavirus.
In an address before the vote, Fairmont Mayor Brad Merrifield said the council was in favor of supporting this mandate, saying “we don’t have any citizens to spare.”
“Don’t underestimate the seriousness of our support for it,” Merrifield said. “It looks like the numbers are starting to flatten and head back our way again, so we’re really hoping that everybody — young people and all — think about some of us older folks. And please, just bare with it.”
Prior to the vote, council member Frank Yann spoke about his experience two weekends ago, when he aided in the free COVID testing at Windmill Park. He said the cooperation of everyone on site stood in stark contrast to the defiance of some who he saw during a trip to the grocery store later in the day.
“They were so considerate, there were so many of them doing a great job,” Yann said. “I went to a couple stores afterwards with people just refusing to wear masks and being rude... The governor is begging you to wear the mask and the clerks and associates have to take that abuse. It was very sad.”
While this resolution is only a show of support from the council for the executive order, Yann questioned if creating some kind of new ordinance or law would help make people in Fairmont more aware of the executive order, because people who ignore it put lives at risk.
“It’s not political, it’s intelligence,” said Yann. “This is the only defense we have right now.”
Merrifield agreed and shared his recent experience at a gym, where a few people did not wear a mask or wipe down equipment after using it. He urged people to pay attention to the risk of COVID-19.
“It only takes one person that doesn’t take the time or energy to go by these rules,” Merrifield said. “More than a mask, it’s an awareness. If we can just pay attention to this for a while, and hopefully we won’t have anybody else get sick.”
Phil Mason, Fairmont council member and deputy mayor, said it may do some good to refer to the guidelines against COVID-19 as “social cooperation,” because it may make people more likely to follow the advice for the good of others.
“It’s against our nature but it’s something we need to work on,” Mason said. “There’s a word social distancing that I would recommend we change to social cooperation. Social cooperation is a lot more comfortable than saying you’re required to keep a distance from other people.”
Merrifield again said that he would not want to risk any individual’s health or even their life, so he asked that people follow the guidelines supported by the council’s resolution.
“Let’s at least do those things and try to get through this so we can get life back to normal,” Merrifield said. “And so that we don’t accidentally affect someone. Just begging you, please, do what you can.”
