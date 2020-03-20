FAIRMONT - A Fairmont clothing store which has been in operation for over three years — originally opened by a White Hall couple in memory of their son — announced they will be closing their doors permanently following the end of normal business hours on Saturday, March 21st.
John Angelo’s, opened in 2016 by Brian and Hanzel Henline to honor the memory of their son who had recently passed away in utero, offers low-priced baby and children’s clothing to the community. But the business announced on their Facebook page Friday that due to unforeseen circumstances they would be closing permanently after Saturday’s operations.
“Due to unforeseen and very sudden events, John Angelo’s is closing its doors permanently. Tomorrow, the 21st will be our last day. Everything must go! $5 fills a bag for all used clothes. All brand new clothes will be $1. Please pass the word along. We sincerely apologize for the abrupt end, but it’s necessary for us to do so. Thank you for your understanding! Best wishes to all,” the store’s social media post read.
