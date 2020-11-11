FAIRMONT — Since last Friday, the Marion County Health Department has found 29 positive cases of COVID-19 in the county.
Lloyd White, administrator of the Marion County Health Department, said this number is a huge spike, and it is likely because people are beginning to let their guard down when it comes to following precautions and guidelines for COVID transmission at this time.
“Smart people making bad decisions, I think that’s all it is,” White said. “We’re going to social activities we probably shouldn’t, and if we do, we’re not taking the right precautions.”
Albert Wright, president and CEO of WVU Health Systems, said WVU Medicine hospitals are also seeing an increase in the amount of patients who are being hospitalized because of the virus. This increase in patients in part influenced the decision at WVU Medicine to apply for a Certificate of Need to add 32 inpatient beds to the Fairmont Medical Center, which would bring the total number of beds at the facility to 42.
“There is a definite uptick in hospitalized COVID patients in the upper part of the state,” Wright said. “At our hospitals around the state, we’re well over 100 COVID patients and some of them are very sick. That definitely played into the Fairmont decision to increase bed capacity, because I think it’s going to be a tough winter.”
According to Wright, the Fairmont Medical Center started as an emergency department planned in March to serve the people of Marion County who were left without an ER with the closing of Fairmont Regional Medical Center. He said since it opened in June, the emergency department has seen high traffic in patients, leading to the need for more beds.
“We’re now in there, we know what the building is like, we know what we are capable of,” Wright said. “The demand is strong there, we’re seeing a lot of people come through the emergency department, and since we are only partially invested with 10 beds to start, we end up transferring a lot of patients out to Morgantown or Bridgeport.”
Over the past several months, Wright said Fairmont Medical Center has seen patients for a number of different reasons, which in turn, has increased the amount of staff at the location as well as the amount of specialties available. Still, though, it is mainly an acute care treatment facility.
“It’s a general mix of patients, cardiology, neurology folks, people with infections or pneumonia and things like that,” Wright said. “It’s not a highly subspecialized patient population we’re going to focus on there, it’s more of a general acute care hospital.”
While the initial plan was to use Fairmont Medical Center as an emergency department until WVU Medicine could construct a new hospital facility on the Gateway Connector, Wright said the facility could end up being used even once the brand new building opens. In addition to its usefulness as an extra location, Wright said he has come to like the space of Fairmont Medical Center as well.
“We are still looking at our options,” Wright said. “We’re having an assessment done on the old Fairmont building to figure out if we wanted to repurpose it for anything and how much that would cost us. I would say the building is growing on me as a location.”
Wright said additionally the increase in COVID-19 cases across the state makes the addition of beds at Fairmont Medical Center especially necessary, seeing that the holiday season may bring with it another rise in cases.
“I’m very worried as we go into Thanksgiving. Folks need to keep their guard up, I can’t stress that enough,” Wright said.
White said he, too, is worried about the number of COVID-19 cases going up during Thanksgiving, and he recommended people think twice before planning an all-out holiday party as if it were a normal year.
“I know it’s tough, but we should think, ‘Should we have large family gatherings bringing folks in from a lot of different areas, or should we not,’” White said. “That’s certainly a personal decision, but if we do decide to have familial gatherings that we typically do, by all means be proactive and take the right precautions so we can decrease the risk of transmission.”
White said the staff members of the Marion County Health Department have been increasingly overwhelmed with the amount of COVID tests they are performing and the number of positive cases coming up. He said the department is seeking volunteers to aid with testing, which takes place every Tuesday and Thursday at the Health Department, to cut down on the load of the staff, who may be trying to complete contact tracing procedures during the testing days.
Seeing a spike in cases, White said he hopes people will once again take stopping the spread of COVID-19 seriously.
“Until we make sure that every single person does their best every single day, we’re not going to beat this thing,” White said. “We’ve got to play by the right rules so we know we’re preventing it.”
Wright said the increase of staff at Fairmont Medical Center has been necessary as well, because of the amount of patients coming to the facility for treatment. The community response coupled with the growth in services available at the facility has him optimistic about the future of Fairmont’s medical offerings.
“We didn’t know exactly what would happen, and we just kind of realized if we’re going to keep a consistent inpatient census there, you have to have doctors,” Wright said. “I am increasingly happy with the way things are going in Fairmont.”
White said individuals willing to volunteer at the Health Department can call the office at 304-366-3360.
