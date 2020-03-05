FAIRMONT – Reactions differ from person to person when they hear a knock at their door.
Aware of door knock anxiety, officials with Our Future West Virginia are doing their best to ensure every West Virginian is counted in the 2020 Census.
“We realize that a lot of us have a distrust of the government, and that is one of the biggest reasons for people not to fill out the census,” said Amy Jo Hutchison, organizer for Our Future West Virginia. “West Virginia is one of the hardest to count states in our nation, probably because of our geography.
“We do have 15 or 16 counties in the state that are truly the hardest to count in the entire nation, those are like the coal fields and then Calhoun County.”
Although it is difficult to have everyone in a state, let alone a county, accounted for, Hutchison said the census itself is important because it helps provide states with federal funding depending on its number of residents. She said that because the census is only conducted every 10 years, West Virginia is facing an imperative time this year.
“For each West Virginian that doesn’t fill out the census, we face a loss of at least $2,750 a year for the next 10 years,” Hutchison said. “If I didn’t fill out the census, it would automatically take over $27,000 away from the state of West Virginia over the next 10 years.”
In order to account for as many people in the state as possible, Hutchison said, Our Future West Virginia is working to collaborate with local nonprofit groups in each county to get help. She said that the group is part of a coalition called Count Me In West Virginia, and is working with the Marion County Family Resource Network to get local people involved in the count.
“Most of them are already doing things in their community and so people are familiar with them,” Hutchison said of local nonprofits. “So we talk to people about why the census is so important and we support them in activities and events and education to make sure their communities are going to be counted.
“The FRNs are a very huge help to us across the state.”
Frank Jarman, executive director of the Marion County FRN, said he was happy to get the nonprofit involved in the census count, because he has made connections with people who may not be so willing to answer the door for a census enumerator.
“She called me and said ‘Frank, Marion County is one of the areas that isn’t being counted correctly, and that is going to cost money to programming there,’” Jarman said. “They’re going to hire people from the communities that need to be counted, because you’re more likely to answer the door if it’s a familiar face.”
Jarman said the organization has recruited Sherry Kinder of Rising Stars to help get organized for the count. He said she is writing a grant that will help fund more census takers to help in Marion County.
Hutchison said in addition to recruiting local enumerators in each county, Our Future West Virginia is attempting to get nonprofits to be internet hubs for people to fill their forms out online. While this is the first year this option is available to people, Hutchison recognized that West Virginia also has a broadband connectivity issue, so this aspect is important as well.
“A lot of places are setting up hubs, because this is the first year you can actually fill out your census form online,” Hutchison said. “We have a connectivity problem in West Virginia with the internet service, so we’re looking for hubs where people can fill it out.”
The work these nonprofits will be aiding in with the count is supported by Our Future West Virginia, through grants that are meant to provide funding for the census.
“We have received grant money so we’re able to focus in on community members and groups of community members across the state,” Hutchison said. “We’re able to provide them some financial support as far as printing and activities.”
According to Hutchison, the count is important because West Virginia could face the loss of a representative in the U.S. House of Representatives due to the loss of population in the state.
“There’s a huge possibility we’re going to lose a seat in the U.S. House of Representatives,” Hutchison said. “I guess West Virginia, the Senate and the House will use this census data to re-district our state.”
Jarman also emphasized the importance of getting as many people accounted for as possible, because federally-funded programs that benefit particular people in the area could lose funding because of a drop in population.
“Fraud is a big preventer to the aged, the minorities and illegal aliens who are here,” Jarman said. “That population is underrepresented. If the senior population isn’t counted correctly, Meals on Wheels is affected. If children aren’t counted correctly, Pre-K programs, Head Start, all that funding goes away.”
Agreeing with Hutchison, Jarman said it’s hard to envision what it would look like to lose a Member of Congress due to a drop in population.
“The biggest issue for me honestly is, if we don’t get enough people counted in the state, we could lose representation in Washington,” Jarman said. “What else were they fighting for together that would go away if we don’t have that representation?”
Census enumerators can earn up to $17 per hour and will also receive a travel reimbursement of 58-cents a mile. Marion County residents who are interested are encouraged to call the FRN at (304) 366-4445 for information, or the national line at 1-800-562-2020 to sign up.
He said in the coming months, the FRN will host meetings about the count, and will also be present at local events to get the word out about the opportunity.
“At Three Rivers Festival, we want a booth so people we won’t run into in Mannington or Fairview or those places that are a little farther out, they will be able to walk into a booth and sign in and give their information,” Jarman said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.