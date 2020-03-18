FAIRMONT — Fairmont Regional Medical Center will be winding down its operations this week, weeks earlier than first announced on Feb. 18.
West Virginia Del. Michael Angelucci, (D-50), received a letter Monday from Alecto Healthcare Services, the owner of Fairmont Regional, saying that the hospital will be winding down its operations “over the next several days,” and patients will no longer be admitted to the facility.
“We were told as of 5 p.m. Thursday, the Emergency department will be closed and no more patients will be seen at Fairmont,” Angelucci said in a phone interview Tuesday. “It’s frustrating, it’s upsetting, it’s heartbreaking, to not only see the employees — them living the last few days in the hospital operating.”
Michael Sarrao, executive vice president of Alecto Healthcare, wrote the letter on March 16 and hand delivered it to Angelucci, who serves as chief of operations for the Marion County Rescue Squad. The letter said that the decision was made to close Fairmont Regional after West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice’s announcement last Friday that WVU Medicine would take over operations at Fairmont Regional once it closes.
“The plan announced by Governor Justice and WVU Medicine on Friday specifically calls for FRMC and its emergency room to be closed for a period of time before WVU Medicine commences operations at the FRMC location,” the letter says. “FRMC will be closing down its operations and will complete the winddown of patient care operations over the next several days so that patients can, if necessary, be safely transferred to other facilities.”
Angelucci said that the lack of communication Alecto has displayed at this time is what is most frustrating, because many people have been left in the dark regarding when the hospital would officially close.
“I’m very frustrated with the lack of communication with Alecto,” Angelucci said. “We had a meeting with them several months ago, right when East Ohio Regional closed. They acknowledged to us that their communication was sub par in closing those hospitals. They assured us that they would communicate with us, that our hospital would not be closing.”
Seeing that the hospital will close early, Angelucci said he believes officials at Alecto had not been honest in their initial meetings.
“What we have seen is the same thing that has happened in the northern panhandle,” Angelucci said. “They have not communicated with community leaders, they have not communicated with patients, they have not communicated with employees and they have continuously moved the goal post.”
According to the letter, patients at Fairmont Regional will be discharged when ready, and no more accepted so the hospital can wind down. He also said that WVU Medicine will have to move out Fairmont Regional’s equipment in the coming weeks, before it can fully take over operations.
“The patients who are currently in the hospital, according to management, will continue their treatment until either they can be discharged back home... or they’re going to be transferred out in the next few days,” Angelucci said.
He also said that the Marion County Rescue Squad has been preparing a plan for how to deal with the closing of Fairmont Regional, in order to optimize transportation to Mon Health and WVU hospitals.
Sandy Prendergast has been a volunteer at the hospital for about five years, and was further saddened about Fairmont Regional on Tuesday, when she heard it would be closing earlier than expected.
“I’ve been here, I’ve met a lot of nice people and found friends,” Prendergast said. “It’s sad, I’m going to have to find something else to do.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.