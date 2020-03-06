FAIRMONT – After only about six weeks of rehearsals, Fairmont Senior High’s theater troup brought home a gold award last fall for its regional production of “An Experiment.”
After their November win at a West Virginia Theatre Association competition at West Virginia Wesleyan College, the troup is now ready to perform the play in a statewide competition.
“We were proud of our gold, considering we had only been working on it for six weeks,” said Erin Zuchowski, theater teacher at Fairmont Senior and Area 2 director of the West Virginia Thespians. “We got some pretty good feedback.”
For the next several months, Fairmont Senior’s thespians will continue perfecting “An Experiment” for a March 19 performance at the West Virginia Thespians state competition at Marshall University.
“They competed at regionals and they advanced with our show called ‘An Experiment,’” Zuchowski said. “Now we’re going to Marshall on March 19, we compete on the big Marshall auditorium, that’s why we’re really excited.
“When we decided to do two competitions this year, we thought if we’re going to compete with it twice, we want to make sure we are mastering something.”
The show’s plot is somewhat of a combination of multiple works, including the “Stanford Prison Experiment” and “The Hunger Games.”
“The show is like a dramatized version of a psychological experiment called the ‘Stanford Prison Experiment,’” said Conner Linger, vice president of the Fairmont Senior theater troup. “All the experiment-ees, they have an assigned attribute or personality trait, like courageous or compassionate, and they’re put in a situation where they have to kill one of them within five minutes, or else they’ll die.”
The students began rehearsing and staging the show in September of last year, and have continued to perfect the details to make the show as good as possible. According to Linger, the troup in the past has done multiple shows a year, but wanted to focus on one this time to make it as good as possible, especially for the competition.
Work with the troup is enjoyable for all the students, but there is one aspect of the department that has them all putting in a little extra effort throughout the year.
“We don’t have a budget,” said Ashley Dolog, treasurer of the Fairmont Senior theater troup, and officer of the West Virginia Thespians.
The school troup is completely self-funded. Zuchowski said she and the students host fundraisers throughout the year to collect enough money to put on the show and travel to competitions.
“Their performance rights, their scripts, their materials – everything they have to fund raise for to be able to participate,” Zuchowski said.
Linger said the fundraising is easy as a group, but hard for the individual, because there are fewer people in the production this year than in year’s past. However, he said students have done multiple events in order to raise money, and awareness, for the troup and its work.
“We do various fund raisers and community events,” Linger said. “We went into this year with a much smaller amount of people than we thought we were going to have.”
Zuchowski said that in addition to showcasing “An Experiment,” Fairmont Senior has several students competing in different categories at Marshall as well. Some will compete in script writing and single scene.
She said being a part of the West Virginia Thespians has provided a lot of opportunities for the students, and she is looking forward to bringing home an award from the state competition in just a few weeks.
“It’s a really good program, a lot of good opportunities for the kids,” Zuchowski said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.