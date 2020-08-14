MORGANTOWN — In an economy ravaged by the coronavirus pandemic, Fairmont State University and Mon Health System on Thursday announced an innovative program that offers nursing student scholarships and guarantees full-time employment upon graduation.
Termed the “F2M Partnership,” the agreement stipulates a Fairmont State student who earns their degree in nursing fulfills the majority of clinical rotations within the Mon Health System, and meets all employment requirements will be assured a professional position.
The partnership combines the academic rigors of Fairmont State’s School of Nursing with hands-on clinical experience within the Mon Health System.
The program also provides financial support to nursing students, which may include coverage of tuition, academic fees, and textbook costs.
Fairmont State University President Mirta Martin described the program as a win for both the university and Mon Health.
“Our nurses are hardworking individuals who not only are going to school, but many of them have families they are looking after,” Martin said. “This program provides them with the financial resources they need to focus on their education, graduate in a timely manner, and become part of the workforce and the economic engine of this state.”
Martin said the program will allow West Virginia nursing students to remain in-state to pursue their career.
“We’re assuring that we continue to grow as a state, as opposed to exporting talent,” Martin said “Our nurses want to stay in West Virginia and Mon Health has given them the opportunity to remain here. Where else are you going to find something like that? We’re very grateful.”
Laura Clayton, associate dean at Fairmont State’s School of Nursing, said an academic scholarship combined with the guarantee of a post-graduate job makes for a better future nurse.
“Many of our nursing students work full-time or part-time in addition to family responsibilities,” Clayton said. “By providing scholarship money to students, it will allow them to spend more time focusing on their studies, while gaining the skills and knowledge they need to be successful in the ever-changing healthcare environment.”
The F2M Partnership also benefits the health system that’s sponsoring the program.
“It allows nursing students to spend many of their clinical hours here at Mon Health, so when they graduate, they’ll already have a comfort level,” Clayton said. “By having many of their clinicals here, it will help them adapt much more quickly to their new role as a registered nurse.”
Krystal Atkinson, chief nursing executive of the Mon Health System, stressed the promise of full-time employment within the healthcare field, which is something highly uncommon today.
“Following their completion of nursing school, they’ll have jobs here within the Mon Health System. They are assured of job, absolutely. I think it’s a very unique opportunity. We’re excited for the start of the program and we’re excited to see it grow,” Atkinson said.
Interested students should first complete Fairmont State’s School of Nursing regular admissions process. Upon admission to the nursing school, students will be eligible to enroll in the Mon Health Scholars Program.
Mon Health System will select scholarship recipients each fall and spring semester.
For more information on the F2M Partnership or to apply to become of the Mon Health Scholars’ inaugural class, visit www.fairmontstate.edu/F2M.
