FAIRMONT — Three West Virginia high school seniors have been named recipients of the Charles J. McClain Presidential Scholarship at Fairmont State University.
“Fairmont State University continues to offer opportunities for high-achieving students, including our three scholarship winners. I am happy to welcome them to the Falcon family,” said Mirta Martin, university pFairmont State President Mirta Martin. “We take our commitment to give our students exactly what they need to be successful in our changing global economy seriously.”
Bridgeport High senior Kamden Dulaney will major in forensics when he attends Fairmont State in the fall.
“From the start, Fairmont State University felt like it could be home. With the smaller family-like atmosphere, I can make connections with my professors and those around me,” Dulaney said. “After speaking with President Martin, I immediately knew that she and the rest of the faculty care for the students. With its close proximity to home, I’ll be able to visit my family and attend my church every Sunday.”
Dulaney is looking forward to the educational opportunities, personal connections with professors and peers and his collaboration with like-minded students.
“This scholarship has been a blessing for me and my family. I have been given a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity that I will not let go to waste,” he said. “Now, the time I would have spent working to pay for college can be spent on my education and preparation for medical school and my career.”
Tyler Consolidated High senior Amie Robinson will major in elementary education when she attends Fairmont State in the fall.
“I chose Fairmont because it feels like home. While I was on campus, I felt comfortable and welcomed,” Robinson said. “During my interview, the president, faculty, and students welcomed me with open arms. That’s when I knew that Fairmont was where I wanted to go.”
Robinson said she wants to meet new people and get involved as well as attend the sporting events.
“This scholarship means so much to me. Before this scholarship, I wasn’t in a financially secure area and now that I have this scholarship I’m in a safe area,” she said. “With this scholarship, I don’t have to worry about money as much and can focus on finishing my senior year.”
Harman High senior Natalie Teter will study national security and intelligence at Fairmont State in the fall. She decided to call the university home after a campus visit.
“The beautiful campus and amazing faculty won me over,” she said. “After I saw the OSIX lab and other opportunities through the National Security and Intelligence program and the University, I knew Fairmont State was the place for me.”
Teter also she is looking forward to the traditional college experience — get involved in new activities, meet new people and gain new skills for the future.
“This scholarship means all my hard work has paid off and I will not burden my parents or myself with student loans,” she said. “Now, I will only have to work during the summer, and I can focus on my studies during the academic year. I feel like I have won the lottery!”
The competitive scholarship includes tuition, room and board and a book stipend. The high school of each of the winners is presented a plaque featuring its student during the school’s spring awards assembly. Those will be delivered when schools reopen.
First-year recipients must maintain an overall GPA of a 2.75 at the end of their first year. An overall GPA of 3.0 is required for renewal during subsequent years. A minimum of 30 credit hours must be obtained in a year of enrollment for renewal. The Charles J. McClain Presidential Scholarship can only be awarded up to eight semesters.
