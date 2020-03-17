FAIRMONT — In light of the continued development of the spread of COVID-19 coronavirus, Fairmont State University is now closed to the public.
According to a news release, university officials said the move is the best effort to maintain the health and safety of students, faculty, and staff. The closure includes the Falcon Center, all recreational use of the campus grounds, and community use of the library.
All campus events scheduled through April 24 are being rescheduled at this time. Students with face-to face course instruction are on extended spring break from Monday, March 16, through Sunday, March 22. During this time, faculty and staff will plan for academic continuity and prepare for digital delivery of instruction. Classes will resume in a digital format on Monday, March 23.
The university has created a website, fairmontstate.edu/coronavirus, that contains information for the Fairmont State community about COVID-19. The site is updated daily as additional information is released. Fairmont State officials using the website as the first source of information for university updates related to the pandemic. The website incudes the latest updates, information for students, faculty, and staff, who to contact with questions about COVID-19, and frequently asked questions.
Based on guidance from medical officials, Student Health Services will also be closed at this time. The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources established a hotline to address public and medical provider questions and concerns regarding Coronavirus Disease 2019. Operators are available 24/7, toll-free at 1-800-887-4304 to provide accurate information about COVID-19, the risk to the public and the state’s response.
Students are encouraged to call Student Services at (304) 367-4141 Mon. – Fri. between the hours of 8:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. to speak with a representative instead of coming to campus. Most questions can be answered over the phone. For issues that must be addressed in person, the center is open and staffed.
If you have a specific question regarding general University procedures moving forward, please direct it to coronavirus@fairmontstate.edu.
