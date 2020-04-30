Fairmont State preps for digital summer school

FAIRMONT — When summer term begins at Fairmont State University on May 18, all classes will be delivered digitally to students.
The summer term will begin May 18 and run through Aug. 6 and some courses will be available for a six-week portion of the term. Students who enroll in Fairmont State’s summer term will also be able to take advantage of one of the lowest tuition rates in the state.
“As we continue to experience the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, our summer term is ideal, now more than ever, for students who are looking to get a jumpstart on their college degree, or for current students to catch up or get ahead in courses,” said Richard Harvey, university state provost.
The summer term is currently set to offer more than 160 courses for undergraduate and graduate students, an almost 10% increase compared to summer term 2019.
Graduate students can use the summer term to expedite their timeline to degree completion. For undergraduate students, especially those joining Fairmont State for the first time, the summer term allows them to gain experience in entry level courses without feeling the pressure of being a full-time student.
Most undergraduate degrees require students to complete at least 30 hours of coursework outside of their major. For students who have not yet chosen a major, focusing on completing these course requirements is a good strategy.
Fairmont State University’s summer term will offer many core requirements courses including political science, psychology, English and meteorology.
With summer activities possibly being canceled, students will have more free time than a typical semester. Students who wish to fast track some of their general course requirements can do so in the summer term.
Incoming freshmen who want to take courses this summer should visit, fairmontstate.edu/summerterm and complete the short information page. An admission representative will then contact the student to advise them on the best courses to take this summer.
For more information on the summer term, see a listing of all courses being offered, and to enroll visit fairmontstate.edu/summerterm.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.