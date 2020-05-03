FAIRMONT — Next semester, Dan Shea can say his classes are taught by a Hollywood-produced writer.
Shea, a professor and director of marketing and branding at Fairmont State University, recently had a movie produced and released that he wrote, “Dreamkatcher,” which represents years of working and waiting.
“Making a movie is a minor miracle,” Shea said. “There are so many points where someone can say ‘No,’ and you’re not making the movie. Even getting this low-budget one made was a minor miracle.”
What started as a little joke to a friend eventually developed into the movie, which Shea said was somewhat of a team effort between him and director, Kerry Harris.
“Kerry, the director, had spent the night at a friend’s house in LA, and over the bed was a dream catcher,” Shea said. “The friend said ‘I’ll change that linen for you.’ And Kerry kind of offhandedly said ‘What about the dreams in the dream catcher, can you change that?’
“Kerry got obsessed with this idea of ‘What if those dreams don’t burn away?’”
According to Shea, the idea along with the collaboration led the movie to lean into the horror genre, telling the story of a soon-to-be-married couple and a son who travel to a secluded cabin in New York to work out some issues, including the son’s nightmares.
“Kerry and I, we worked out the story for a few months, kind of batted around ideas and hammered out the basic plot,” Shea said. “Then he turned me loose and I wrote the script over a matter of three or four months. What we ended up doing is it’s more of a slow-burn psychological thriller kind of movie.”
Shea said it took years for the movie to actually be made, having optioned it to studios and actors to have it financed and produced. As he said, it is a minor miracle for any movie to actually come together and be released, but he ended up enjoying the process of film making even more than that of making a stage play.
Shea’s background in writing is actually based in playwriting, for which he teaches a few classes at Fairmont State. He said he hopes his success with the movie helps to inspire some of his students, seeing that a person in West Virginia can be a part of a large production.
“You watch movies and say ‘That’s cool to do, I wish I could be the person who does that,’” Shea said. “You don’t think about it as ‘You can do that.’ As a West Virginia student, you can do that.”
Sarah Hinerman is a graduate of Fairmont State who took several of Shea’s classes while in her time at the university. She said she was quiet in his class at first, but him asking her to be more engaged helped her to come into her own as a student and writer.
“By doing that I felt like I was put out of my comfort zone, and I felt like at that point my writing was improved because I could give feedback as well as take it more,” Hinerman said. “It’s funny how it works both ways, so by me participating more, I was able to really engage and get better skills.”
Shea said that writing for movies is a collaborative experience that involves the input of multiple people and parties. He said he will likely bring the lesson of collaboration into his screenwriting classes even more than before.
“I have had a couple of plays produced professionally — they can’t change your words,” Shea said. “As I have learned with film making, a screenplay isn’t like that; a screenplay is more of an invitation for a lot of people to come together to make something, which I kind of like. It’s a really enjoyable process.”
Although he admitted he wasn’t the most necessary person to be on set during the shooting of the movie, Shea said he got to spend some time on location to mostly observe, which he described as an interesting experience.
“It was awesome to see and awesome to hang out,” Shea said. “To be 10 feet away from these stars saying your lines or wielding a hatchet the way you wrote it, it’s pretty cool.”
Even now, Hinerman still speaks with Shea and shares her written works with him, because of his mentoring relationship. Hinerman said Shea’s mentoring helped her earn recognition at a playwriting festival earlier this year, and she is glad to stay in touch with him.
“I have always looked up to him and I value that he is willing to help him even though you’re not a paid student,” Hinerman said. “He is definitely a really good teacher. I had no confidence in anything I had to say or write, but he made my writing and my feedback feel like it was valued.”
According to Shea, his shift to writing movies came out of an appreciation for the craft, and he hopes to continue writing in the future. He said “Dreamkatcher” has reached the number one spot in streams on iTunes, and he is just happy to see people watching a movie he was part of making.
“I love movies and I love writing,” Shea said. “I was like ‘I don’t have time to write plays and movies,’ so I made the decision, ‘I’m going to start writing movies.’”
“Dreamkatcher” is available to watch on streaming services such as iTunes, Amazon, Google, Vudu and DIRECTV.
