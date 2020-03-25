FAIRMONT — Fairmont City Council met Tuesday evening using the six-foot rule of social distancing for its members and attendees by keeping seats spaced in chambers.
While the council voted to have resolutions read by title only in order to keep the meeting short, Fairmont City Manager Valerie Means said the city would not be terminating any residents’ water service while the Stay at Home order is in effect, so people hurting for a paycheck will have access to clean water during this time.
“We’re going to suspend water terminations during this health epidemic,” Means said in the meeting. “We’re going to re-evaluate it every two weeks, but as of now, we have suspended terminations.”
Means said that while this measure isn’t meant to stop anyone from paying their water bills, it just made sense to offer because of the situation everyone in West Virginia is going through right now.
“Here we are, locked down, a lot of people staying in their homes. We want to make sure that they have water, they can wash their hands, they can do their laundry, they can clean,” Means said. “It just made sense, especially after the governor did the more thorough lockdown. You have a lot more people at home; it made good sense to do it.”
The city’s water department has 75 employees who help provide water to between 15,000 and 16,000 customers in Marion County. However, the Fairmont Water Department also supplies water to 10 customers that have a total of an additional 50,000 customers in Harrison, Monongalia, Taylor and Wetzel counties.
Also at the meeting, the council proclaimed April of 2020 to be Child Abuse Prevention Month in Fairmont, to urge all citizens to work together to help reduce child abuse in the city.
“I can’t think of a much more important proclamation that we do during the course of the year than this one,” said Mayor Brad Merrifield. “To say that it is worthwhile to work is an understatement.”
Council member Donna Blood accepted the proclamation, as an administrator with the Marion County Child Advocacy Center.
“I’d like to accept the proclamation for all the people who work with children,” Blood said. “Child Protective Services, teachers, social workers and everybody who loves their kids.”
The council voted to allow the mayor to cancel any regularly scheduled meeting on an Ad Hoc basis to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Because of this vote, the next council meeting will not take place in council chambers until April 19.
