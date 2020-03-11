Fairview native teaches kids about women's suffrage

FAIRVIEW — On March 10, 1920, West Virginia ratified the 19th Amendment, which gave women of the state the right to vote.
While the battle to earn the right took decades to become reality, it was made possible by a number of activists, including Lenna Lowe Yost of Fairview.
“This is an awesome day in West Virginia because it’s to the day, the 100th anniversary of when West Virginia ratified the 19th Amendment,” said Natalie Tennant, former West Virginia Secretary of State, and Fairview native. “I’m here in Fairview specifically because Lenna Lowe Yost led the way in West Virginia, she was like the point person for the ratification committee.”
Tennant, who is running this year to get her former position back, visited Fairview Middle School Tuesday to talk to students about Yost, and the she did to get the 19th Amendment passed. Fairview already has a marker dedicated to Yost, but Tennant wants that marker to actually have meaning to the students.
“This is so meaningful to me, and it’s just been over the last couple of years that I really learned about her even more,” Tennant said. “That’s why I wanted these students to know about it, and so when they drive by this roadside marker, they’ll be like ‘Oh, that’s the woman.’”
Fairview Middle Principal Steve Rodriguez said he was happy to have Tennant come speak to the students, because some of the students may not have known about Yost, or that she was from Fairview.
“When I get an opportunity to get a person from our area the chance to talk to us about the history of our area, I jump on it as quickly as I can,” Rodriguez said. “She has a message about another important person in Fairview... She felt it was so important to share the information with our people here, we wanted to encourage it to be spread throughout the whole school.”
Tennant said the right to vote may be overlooked in modern times because it seems like a right that has always existed. Prior to her speech to the students, she said she was looking forward to hearing what the students had to say about the history of women’s suffrage.
“You think we’ve always had the right to vote,” Tennant said. “It will be interesting to hear what the response is from the young women and the young men here.”
Tennant’s mission through the speech was to encourage students to pursue a higher calling and plant the seeds of how important it is to vote in a democracy. Although Fairview is a small community, she said anyone from the town can make a difference throughout West Virginia, as evidenced by Yost.
“No matter where you come from, no matter what your background is, you can make a difference,” Tennant said. “She used her connections, her political savvy, her abundance of experience and I wanted the kids in Fairview to know that they, I and Lenna Lowe Yost, who made this huge difference for West Virginia, all came from the same place.”
