CLARKSBURG – A U.S. District Court judge in Clarksburg has sentenced a Shinnston woman for her role in a hydrocodone scheme dating back to 2017.
Senior U.S. District Judge Irene M. Keeley sentenced Ann Brennan, 53, of Shinnston, Friday to 24 months incarceration for a drug charge, according to U.S. Attorney Bill Powell.
Brennan pled guilty to one count of distribution of hydrocodone in proximity of a protected location in December 2019. Brennan admitted to selling hydrocodone near Lincoln Middle School and Lincoln High School in Harrison County in November 2017.
Assistant U.S. Attorney Brandon S. Flower prosecuted the case on behalf of the government. The Greater Harrison Drug & Violent Crimes Task Force investigated.
