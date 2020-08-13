FAIRMONT — Marina Maddow had never gotten the experience of restaurant work until now.
A client of the Disability Action-Center, Maddow now helps out with its new food service program, Feel Good Meals, where she makes, packs and helps deliver meals for groups that need catering.
“I get the boxes prepared and put in the paper for them, I get the wraps ready, the pasta salad, the cookies and the dressings,” Maddow said. “It’s pretty good so far... It’s a first time experience.”
Julie Sole, executive director of the Disability Action-Center, said the organization has several work employment programs that give clients a chance to perform duties consistent with a real job, including Feel Good Laundry, Feel Good Fitness and Feel Good Cleaning. She said creating these opportunities is important not only for DAC clients, but for other people to see their abilities demonstrated in a work environment.
“We have this model which is our businesses not only make our clients feel good about themselves by working hard and learning skills and earning a paycheck, but we really think that the community feels good by supporting us,” Sole said. “Feel Good Meals is just another step on that ladder, because we have incorporated the job training in the clients working here at our center.”
Feel Good Meals has been in the works since early this year, Sole said. She wanted to have a food service opportunity available to replace the Op Shop’s Workday Cafe, which closed last year. Although the coronavirus pandemic slowed down its official start, Sole said Feel Good Meals has already gained some traction by providing catering to a few group meetings, like for the Marion County Chamber of Commerce.
“We started this program kind of to fill a void from the Op Shop no longer doing their Workday Cafe or box lunch program,” Sole said. “This is really a natural next step for us, to get into this kind of boxed lunch program.”
Feel Good Meals’ menu includes typical catered items like sandwiches, salads, pasta, wraps and chips, which are all prepared in-house at the Disability Action-Center. Sole said this gives the two workers of the program a chance to perform a lot of different duties on each order.
“It is our hope to get them doing as much of the actual prep and assembly and delivery and service that is required,” Sole said. “Everything is healthy and fresh. We have a remarkable kitchen on site here.”
For Sole, the best part of this program, and the others offered under the “Feel Good” brand, is that it shows people the abilities people with disabilities have, rather than the limits they have.
“We want our client-employees to be involved in all aspects of the business,” Sole said. “We truly believe in seeing the possibilities rather than the disabilities, so we’re super excited.”
Maddow has gotten her food handlers card so she is authorized to be a part of this service and is also certified to move on to another similar catering service in the future. She said she is excited to be part of the new program, to serve people in the area with Feel Good Meals.
“I’m helping with getting food, and helping the DAC,” Maddow said.
Feel Good Meals has a Facebook page where a menu is available, but those wishing to place a catering order can call the DAC at 304-366-3213 to place an order.
