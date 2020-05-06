Food Lion Feeds program awards $1 million to nearly 600 agencies

SALISBURY, N.C. – Food Lion Feeds on Tuesday announced the recipients of $1 million in grant funding being awarded to nearly 600 agencies across its 10-state footprint as part of its continued efforts to care for neighbors impacted by COVID-19.
The funds are being distributed to local food insecurity agencies affiliated with the 30 regional Feeding America food bank member agencies across the towns and cities in Food Lion’s service area, including the Mountaineer Food Bank.
Food Lion has partnered with the food bank for more than 15 years as part of its mission to end hunger in the communities it serves. The grants will enable each agency to purchase food and other critical items needed to meet increasing demand during this unprecedented time.
The Salvation Army in Clarksburg and the Salvation Army in Morgantown received grants of $2,500 each. The grants are part of the more than $3.1 million in COVID-19 relief efforts Food Lion announced recently, representing the largest single community relief donation ever made by the retailer.
“This is an unprecedented and challenging time, and we know our neighbors are counting on us more than ever to help nourish their families,” said Meg Ham, Food Lion president. “From school children missing meals while schools are out, to parents who have lost jobs, and seniors who are struggling to make ends meet, we’re committed to serving all of our neighbors now more than ever. We are doing what we can to support our food bank partners and these local feeding agencies that share our passion for ensuring none of our neighbors have to worry about where their next meal will come from.”
This is the one of many steps Food Lion is taking to support its neighbors impacted by COVID-19.
Previously, the retailer announced:
$500,000 to support local Feeding America affiliated food bank partners in Food Lion’s 10-state footprint and $100,000 to Feeding America’s overall COVID-19 relief efforts
$500,000 donation to fund medical research at UNC Health, where scientists are working to develop promising treatments, protective vaccines and public health practices for COVID-19.
$1 million for the Lion’s Pride Foundation, its associate emergency care fund to support associates whose families may be impacted.
$500,000 in gift cards and reusable bags in a partnership with school districts in North Carolina, South Carolina and Virginia to supplement their efforts to provide meals to children who are eligible for the National School Lunch Program.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.