For the first time, annual Three Rivers Fest rescheduled

FAIRMONT — In the four decades it has been a local tradition, the Three Rivers Festival has always been held in May.
But due to the pandemic of the coronavirus and the statewide stay home order, festival organizers rescheduled the event to a weekend in June.
“We have not canceled, we have just moved it to June 11, 12 and 13 at Palatine Park,” said Sharon Swearingen, executive director of the Three Rivers Festival. “In 42 years, this is the first I’ve ever had to do this.”
The festival will still hold all the events, foods, games and rides it did before, just at a later date, Swearingen said. It will remain free and a community staple, but just delayed this year.
While nearly all the pageant winners have been selected to represent the festival, the Senior Queen has yet to be chosen, which is one of the few aspects changed by the onset of coronavirus.
“There will be a Senior Queen this year, it’s just undetermined the date and the method for choosing this year,” said Marcella Yaremchuk, Festival board member. “If we’re not able to have an actual event where all the ladies are present, then we will keep their applications and put their names in a hat, if you will, and let the mayor or someone choose the name who will be the Senior Queen.”
Yaremchuk has been in touch with vendors that had been scheduled to attend the May event. While the change is only a month’s delay, she said she was relieved that a majority have been able to commit to the new dates.
“I have spoken with food vendors and commercial vendors to make them aware of the date change,” Yaremchuk said. “The first person I called I said ‘This is Marcella from Three Rivers Festival.’ She said ‘Oh no.’ I said it’s OK, we’re just postponed.”
Swearingen said the new June dates are confirmed and the Three Rivers Festival board was lucky to be able to make it work.
“Everybody was available, they were all able to come on that day,” Swearingen said. “We really lucked out.”
Swearingen and Yaremchuk both said rescheduling the event is preferred to having to cancel altogether, not only because of the tradition it holds to many residents of Marion County, but also because of the vendors who rely on the event for portions of their annual revenue.
“Just the dates are changed, as far as I know all of our events are staying the same,” Swearingen said. “Everybody is happy that we moved it.”
Yaremchuk believes that even though the Three Rivers Festival will be more enjoyable than ever before, because it could mark the end of isolation under the COVID-19 pandemic days.
“I think it’s going to be more welcome than ever before,” Yaremchuk said. “People will have had to change so many things they had already planned, vacations and reunions and birthdays, that when we hold this event, it will be like the first flowers of spring with how much you appreciate them.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.