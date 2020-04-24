Former hospital employees to get back $126K in retirement funds

CHARLESTON — Former employees of Fairmont Regional Medical Center will be getting $126,648 in retirement matching funds after being stalled by the hospital’s owners.
West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey and the Service Employees International Union District 1199 of West Virginia, Kentucky and Ohio announced Friday that the Attorney General’s continuing investigation, in conjunction with union negotiations, has led to California-based Alecto Healthcare Services stating its intent to pay matching 401k contributions of $126,648 to hospital workers of the Fairmont Regional Medical Center.
“The hard-working, former employees of Fairmont Regional deserve any benefits owed to them,” said Morrisey. “Neither these professionals, nor the surrounding community, asked for their hospital to close in the midst of a global pandemic. Our office remains committed to aggressively investigate any claim of wrongdoing and work with union leaders to ensure Alecto employees, whether they worked in Fairmont or Wheeling, receive appropriate compensation.”
“Today is another victory for workers of the former Fairmont Regional Medical Center,” said Joyce Gibson, regional director for SEIU. “By sticking together in their Union and working with Governor Justice and Attorney General Morrisey, workers will be paid for matching 401k contributions owed by Alecto Healthcare.”
The attorney general’s earlier efforts with SEIU and the Retail, Wholesale and Department Store Union helped recoup more than $1.08 million in paid time off for former workers at the now shuttered hospital — $844,342 for SEIU and more than $240,000 for RWDSU.
Any Fairmont Regional or Ohio Valley Medical Center employee with complaints related to wage payment and fringe benefit issues should submit an official request for assistance to the West Virginia Division of Labor. The complaint form can be completed online at labor.wv.gov.
Earlier this month, the Morissey also announced that his investigation into Fairmont Regional’s sudden closure had yielded new information about whether Alecto provided advanced notice of any mass layoff to employees. He revealed that concern in a letter to the Marion County Commission and Fairmont Mayor Brad Merrifield.
The hospital closed March 19 after laying off 528 employees.
