Foundation to raise funds for other nonprofits

FAIRMONT — When social distancing was put into effect, many organizers worked hard to figure out how to continue business as usual. When the Stay Home order went into place Tuesday night, some organizations, such as nonprofits, had to cancel fundraising events they rely on for annual revenue.
While some nonprofits are closed as of now, they will still need money to fulfill their operations once the Stay at Home order is finally lifted. One charity in North Central West Virginia is stepping up to help its colleagues in this challenging time.
“A lot of charities and nonprofits have had to cancel fundraisers really for the next month or two,” said Patty Ryan, president of Your Community Foundation of North Central West Virginia. “In some cases when you have a small nonprofit that has to cancel a fundraiser like that, it could be potentially $10,000 of revenue that they had anticipated having in their budget for 2020, and they’re no longer going to receive that.”
According to Ryan, one mission of Your Community Foundation is to aid nonprofits in the community via monetary support. The foundation recently started an Emergency Impact Fund to help supply monies to nonprofits focused on human aid, which have suffered financially due to coronavirus.
“Our Board of Directors decided that it would be helpful for these nonprofits to create an emergency impact fund for North Central West Virginia,” Ryan said. “We want to try to help the nonprofits that are really assisting with human needs and have immediate needs, and get the resources to them that they need.”
According to a press release from YCF, the organization has contributed a base of $10,000 to this fund, and additional money donated to it will all go to nonprofits at no operating costs. She said the organization will open up applications April 1 for organizations that need aid.
“As we receive them, we will try and get them out to nonprofits as quickly as we can,” Ryan said. “We’re trying to keep in mind, though, that this is a crisis that we may be working through for weeks, possibly months, and we need to be thoughtful about distributing those funds over time.”
Ryan also said organizations that focus on helping others might be experiencing extra strain right now, because of issues developing because of coronavirus.
“Right now we’re hearing a lot of the needs are related to food insecurity,” Ryan said. “The homeless situation, our Child Advocacy Centers, abuse issues, they’re all having immediate needs really on the front lines.”
Jerry Schmidt, a member of the YCF Board of Directors, agreed that nonprofits can be experiencing difficulties because of the coronavirus, and YCF aims to help keep them going once the virus threat passes.
“A lot of nonprofits are underfunded to start with, and to have additional demands put on their services, they’re stretched to their limits,” Schmidt said. “This gives us a way to help provide for those additional expenses whether it’s increased demand for services or they’re bringing on temporary staff.”
YCF of North Central West Virginia provides aid to five counties, including Marion, Monongalia, Harrison, Preston and Taylor, and this fund will be available to nonprofits in each of its area counties.
“I think our responsibility is to do whatever we can to help the nonprofits to stay afloat,” said Jim Griffin, president of the YCF Board of Directors. “Many of them will not be able to stay afloat if they do not receive some kind of assistance.”
Schmidt said he is glad the YCF is able to provide for others in times like this, and that now is the time when this kind of fund is needed most.
“I was pleased that we were able to do this,” Schmidt said. “Our commitment has consistently been to support the nonprofits in this area. It gives us a way, during this particular crisis, to be able to support these organizations.”
Ryan said although people may be tight with money right now, YCF would take a donation of any amount to go help the other community nonprofits.
“YCF’s mission is to be a philanthropic partner in the community,” Ryan said. “This is a small way that we can help our nonprofits in the community, we certainly want to try to help them.”
To donate to the YCF fund, visit its website at ycfwv.org.
