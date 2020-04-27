Gas prices drop significantly because of coronavirus

FAIRMONT — Coronavirus and the stay-home orders issued by governors of multiple states have put people across the country indoors indefinitely, forcing cancellations of road trips and vacations.
Jim Garrity, spokesman of AAA East Central, said in an email interview that stay-home orders — which led to record low oil consumption by drivers — have caused gas prices to drop significantly.
"U.S. demand for gasoline has fallen 44%, and the latest data reveal levels not seen since spring of 1968," Garrity said. "Moreover, crude oil is very inexpensive right now. These two factors are leading to some very inexpensive gasoline for motorists. In fact, the average price for gasoline has dropped by about 40 cents in the past month in West Virginia."
Garrity said this trend of decreasing gas prices could continue into the next few weeks, seeing that West Virginia has no announced plans to reopen as of now.
"With such low demand and crude oil prices low, prices are poised to remain low for motorists and possible go even cheaper in the weeks ahead," Garrity said.
Garrity also said that because of the pandemic, AAA employees have been sent to work from home or on paid leave, in order to maintain safety during the outbreak.
"AAA East Central has sent hundreds of employees home to either work from home or take time off with pay," Garrity said. "We have taken steps to address concerns about COVID-19, while at the same time complying with all applicable state and local orders, which aim to keep our communities safe. We have closed all branches and other facilities to the public, and all transactions are being conducted by phone, email, or online at AAA.com."
According to Garrity, AAA does not have travel projections for the upcoming summer season, but coronavirus will probably affect motorists' previously planned travel.
"Given the unprecedented nature of the COVID-19 pandemic, it’s a little too soon to make any predictions about summer travel, and we are assessing the outlook for travel on a day to day basis," Garrity said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.