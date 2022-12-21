CHARLESTON — Governor Jim Justice held briefings on COVID-19 updates and the new Department of Natural Resources K9 Program on Tuesday.
In honor of the 125th anniversary of DNR law enforcement, a new program was launched. The program will equip Natural Resource Police Officers with trained K9s for search and rescue operations and educational outreach.
“The program’s primary purpose is to provide an increased support to our outdoorsman, men and women, through article searches, search and rescue and fishing game detection. Also, education in our school systems for up-and-coming outdoorsman, hunters and fisherman,” Colonel of DNR law enforcement Bobby Cales said.
There will be six highly-trained dogs in each DNR district around the state. They will soon be trained in Virginia, as a partnership with the state, Cales said. The dogs, their handlers and their district include: Zeva with Corporal Aaron Clevenger in district one, Luna with Officer Matthew Stover in district two, Zena with Sargent Chris Fitzwater in district three, Gracie with Officer Dusty Allen in district 4, Maize with Officer Cody Smith in district 5 and Keen with Officer Jonathan Casto in district six.
“The program marks one of the most significant, monumental achievements of the agency- the Department of Natural Resources as a whole,” Cales said.
Justice concluded the event with a $6,000 raise for all DNR police officers and new hires going forward.
“Our WVDNR Police Officers do an incredible job every day protecting our state’s natural resources and keeping our state and forests, wildlife management areas, lakes, rivers and streams safe for folks to enjoy,” Justice said in a press release. “They deserve to be compensated for the hard work and dedication they put in day in and day out and I am proud to announce this pay raise, which I believe will help us attract and retain the best and brightest to this important role.”
Babydog, Justice’s bulldog, was in attendance and was given an honorary title, harness and plaque.
In a separate briefing, Justice warned West Virginians to get vaccinated and get flu shots to protect yourself against illness this winter.
“I urge you to please get the omicron booster, especially if you are 55 or above because it will probably save your life. ... The variants now are very contagious, the chances of you getting this are probably pretty high. If you have not been vaccinated or you don’t have your booster shot, it’s not going to be a good day,” Justice said.
Covid numbers are rising, but both Justice and Marion County Health Department Administrator Lloyd White agree that they are likely higher than what is recorded, due to at-home Covid tests.
“Most all of you are testing at home now. We don’t know the results of these and everything; we probably have many more new positive cases than we’re showing here,” Justice said.
White agreed and added that the high number of cases could be from being inside more due to cold weather or “Covid fatigue.”
“I think we’ve gotten a little bit of Covid fatigue and maybe we’ve let our guard down. We’re not being as protective or proactive as we once were. ... Only lab-positive cases get reported. What that means is, if you come to us and have insurance, we can service you. If not, I’m directed to give you an at-home test kit. If you test positive with an at-home test kit and you do the right thing, you’ll isolate and notify close contacts, but there’s no mandatory reporting. So, I’ve got to believe that our cases are actually higher than what’s being reported,” White said.
Marion County currently has the highest number of cases in any county in West Virginia, with 67 active cases. To stay safe, White recommends to stay proactive with what has worked.
“If you want to get together with family and friends, do it as safely as possible. It’s still okay to wear a mask when you’re in those areas and social distance to the extent possible. Use good cough and sneeze etiquette, hand hygiene, proper diet that will boost the immune system and get vaccinated,” White said.
