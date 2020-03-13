FAIRMONT -- In a 1 p.m. news conference March 13, Gov. Jim Justice announced plans to build a 100-bed hospital in Fairmont in the aftermath of the January announcement that Fairmont Regional Medical Center would close in 60 days. The hospital would be part of the WVU Medicine umbrella.
The announcement comes just days after Morgantown-based Mon Health System announced plans to build a small community hospital on property the company already owns in White Hall.
More details are forthcoming.
This is a developing story.
