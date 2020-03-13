FAIRMONT -- West Virginia Governor Jim Justice officially announced West Virginia schools will be closed indefinitely during a press briefing Friday afternoon regarding the COVID-19 coronavirus.
Justice, who said on Thursday he would close schools if he felt it "probable" they would become closed at some point due to the virus, made the announcement just before 11:30 a.m.
The statewide indefinite school closings will go into effect after the end of the school day on Friday. There is not a timetable as to when schools may open again.
Earlier on Thursday, the West Virginia State Department announced the suspension of all after school extracurricular activities until April 10, at which point things would be re-evaluated.
This story will be updated as more details are gathered.
