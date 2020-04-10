Governor says hospital re-opening delayed

FAIRMONT — In a webcast press conference Friday afternoon, West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice said there could be a delay in reopening Fairmont Regional Medical Center.
In a press conference in March, WVU Medicine announced it would apply for state approval to take over operations at the since defunct hospital once its Certificate of Need is approved. However, Justice said Friday there could be a delay because the hospital’s owner, Alecto Healthcare Services, asked for more time to run the hospital.
“They are going to be moving into Fairmont Regional in the very near future,” Justice said. “The only thing that has delayed us in all of this... the owner Alecto asked really and truly that there could been be a possibility that Alecto could run this for a few more days, and so that in itself has caused a little bit of a snafu.
“It’s going to push WVU back just a little tiny bit, but I look for us somewhere in late May or the early days of June to be up and operational at Fairmont.”
This news frustrated members of the Marion County Chamber of Commerce, who worry the delay in re-opening Fairmont Regional under WVU Medicine’s jurisdiction could cause the loss of life in Marion County, especially considering the coronavirus pandemic sweeping the nation.
“In this circumstance when we’re talking about a pandemic and its immediate effects on our community... Today’s comments I think signify a very concerning missed opportunity to protect the citizens of Marion County,” said Jonathan Board, chair of the Marion County Chamber of Commerce board of directors. “To that end, we felt very betrayed today when some ovation to the fact that the worst of all actors, Alecto, that they delayed a day or two would have somehow prohibited WVU Medicine from coming in and opening with great urgency.”
Furthermore, Board said that the work put into the search for a solution to the hospital closing in Marion County seemed to have not paid off as much as the governor first led the community to believe.
“When it became clear that the hospital would not be saved or, at least not in a traditional sense, we offered many many creative opportunities to bring others or third parties in,” Board said. “Today, I think demonstrates that a lot of that effort, hundred if not thousands of hours put in to many viable options fell on deaf ears.”
Members of the delegation also took issue with the announcement, including Del. Michael Angelucci, D-50, who said Justice could exercise his executive powers to speed the process up to where Fairmont Regional could open in May.
“I find it absolutely shameful that the Governor who promised last month that within 30 days, he was going to ensure the Certificate of Need was processed and approved so WVU was going to be able to reopen our community hospital, and now he has delayed that for another month,” Angelucci said. “Fairmont and Marion County needs a hospital for our citizens.”
Angelucci, who also serves as an administrator for the Marion County Rescue Squad, said having to transport a patient eventually diagnosed with COVID-19 out of county for testing and treatment potentially led to death by the virus.
“The very first case of coronavirus in Marion County was picked up in Fairmont, and had to be transported 25 minutes away,” Angelucci said. “She ended up on a ventilator, and she was the first coronavirus death in West Virginia. I can’t tell you that the outcome would have been different, but we don’t know. But that’s why it’s important during this pandemic to have a community hospital.”
Del. Mike Caputo, D-50, also said the news is disappointing, seeing that Alecto has demonstrated that residents of Marion County are not a priority to them.
“This community desperately needs that emergency room and some beds now more than ever,” he said. “WVU is up to their eyeballs with this without question. But for Alecto to hold up this process of moving forward because they need a few more days, that just bothers me to no end.”
Board said he hopes that WVU Medicine’s move-in process can once again be shortened to open Fairmont Regional in May, because COVID-19 is affecting more people every day. He agreed that the people of Marion County need a hospital now, and he is going to explore more pathways to a quicker opening.
“Our chamber and everyone who worked on this knows very well that this should not be occurring,” Board said. “This is doubling down on a disaster really. We feel that the residents of Marion County are being very poorly treated right now in the midst of a truly tragic and concerning situation.”
FRMC closed March 19 after hospital staff worked for weeks to transfer patients to other hospitals around the state. On Feb. 18, Alecto handed its 528 employees letters stating the hospital would close in 60 days. However, that closure was accelerated by FRMC CEO Robert Adcock after Justice’s March 13 press conference held in tandem with WVU Medicine CEO Albert Wright.
Both Justice and Wright said March 13 there would be a 30-day period where Fairmont would not have a hospital. Friday’s announcement by Justice extends that downtime until late May or early June.
