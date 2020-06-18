FAIRMONT — Hoglick Hollow is a narrow dirt road that extends off of Middletown Road through some woods and brush, however, despite its primitive appearance, multiple businesses operate along the road.
“There’s construction back here, there’s manufacturing facilities,” said said Brian Redmond, director of Hog Lick Aggregates. “There’s probably as many business employees here in this area as there are in the industrial park.”
With this amount of business happening back there, the Marion County Commission is taking steps to improve the condition of Hoglick Hollow, to allow businesses better access. Because the total amount of assets exceeds $4 million, the county qualifies for a grant from the West Virginia Division of Highways called the Industrial Access Fund.
“You have to meet $4 million in equipment, in payroll, in the whole cost of your business,” said Belinda Biafore, Marion County economic development director. “Once you develop that $4 million of value in that company, you can get a $4,000 road bond, then you can get $150,000 which is matched by the county commission.”
On Wednesday, Biafore presented a resolution to the Marion County Commission, asking for its support for the funds to improve Hoglick Hollow. County Commissioner Randy Elliott said Industrial Access Fund is a good resource for improving the economic vitality of different areas.
“We have applied for this funding on several occasions in the past,” Elliott said. “We have applied for it at the industrial park and received it. It worked out well out there in paving and making the roads a lot more accessible.”
Aside from the grant, Hog Lick Aggregates is also partnering with the county commission by donating some of its land to build a road on, and the business has already invested about $10,000 into the project, Redmond said. This will help it, as well as the other businesses located on the road, which occupy close spaces.
“Right now, it’s a gravel road that has truck traffic on it,” Redmond said. “We’re actually willing to contribute land that would allow that road to be built on our property.”
Redmond also said the current state of the road is worsened by rain and harsh weather. He said a paved road will help improve this situation as well.
“It also improves access and it will actually improve erosion as well,” Redmond said. “It will improve water quality of the area as well, because you get runoff from that road.”
According to Biafore, the money is available for use on one project, but the grant cycle starts again July 1, when the economic development group can apply for funding once again.
“Right now, it will be $550,000 in this first phase,” Biafore said. “July 1, we can go back to the pot and get another $400,000 either to help develop phase two out there, or another area. It doesn’t have to be specifically for that.”
County Commissioner Ernie VanGilder also said investing in local roads is normally good for the county, because of the economic benefits roads bring, such as jobs and tax revenue. However, he predicted it could be a few years before the DOH actually completes the work on Hoglick Hollow.
“It’s part of our economic development,” VanGilder said. “It’s our job to go out and work on these businesses and try to make improvements. This industrial road access is probably the best avenues we can pursue to help them.
Despite the potential wait for the project to come to fruition, Biafore said she is happy the grant money is available at all, because of the aid it can supply to local businesses.
“I’m just happy that we’re able to take advantage of it and help businesses stay in the area or relocate,” Biafore said.
Elliott said the investment into the road could lead to future businesses moving to the area. Making the road more accessible could be the catalyst for that.
“So much is going on up there,” Elliott said. “That money will be sent to improve the road and the sewer too out there, to make it more accessible for the businesses that are currently there, and the investment that they have already made, and for future investment.”
Redmond agreed, and said he is happy to support a project that not only aids the business he is a part of, but other businesses in the area, and the community at large.
“We’re really excited about supporting Marion County, and the jobs that we think we can bring to the community,” Redmond said. “I think getting that infrastructure will benefit our business, the surrounding businesses, but also the neighborhood and community. It will also make us more competitive in attracting additional businesses to this area, which needs jobs and tax revenue.”
