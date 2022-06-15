FAIRMONT — A groundbreaking ceremony to commemorate the beginning of construction at the new Marion County Humane Society was held Tuesday morning.
Community leaders and humane society employees gathered under a pop-up tent with shovels in hand, as rain poured down.
Despite the weather, everyone expressed enthusiasm for the project.
Donna Long, president of the Marion County Humane Society Board of Directors, welcomed everyone and Minister D.D. Meighen gave a blessing.
“We thank you for this holy ground, which has served our animals faithfully for the past 44 years,” Meighen said. “... For animals that were homeless, abused, orphans, neglected and some who were given up for good reason, we give thanks that this is a place where love and compassion has been shown and will be shown.”
County Commissioner Randy Elliott said he would not have missed this ceremony for rain, snow or any other weather conditions.
“This is one of the most necessary, important things we’ve done here in Marion County in a long, long time. It was very much needed,” Elliott said. “... On behalf of Marion County commissioners, we would like to congratulate you on this groundbreaking of a beautiful new building. This is the beginning of a new era for the Marion County Humane Society.”
Elliott, Mayor Tom Mainella and City Council Member Anne Bolyard added personal anecdotes about how the humane society has helped them with their animals in the past.
Mainella recounted on how well the adoption process of his “beloved” pet went three years ago. Bolyard shared that one of the first cats she adopted was from the Marion County Humane Society.
“I’m an animal lover and I’ve supported them all 18 years I’ve been a commissioner,” Elliott said. “I’m excited for the future of the humane society, the success they’ve had in the past and continued success they’ll have in the future.”
The new humane society, which is located at the same location as its predecessor at 2731 Locust Ave., will cost $1.5 million dollars to complete, is four times larger than the old building and is estimated to be finished in March 2023.
The old building, which was built in 1978, was demolished last week by Cook Brothers Building and Excavation. Marion County Humane Society Director Jonna Spatafore said the ceremony Tuesday was even more emotional than watching the building being crushed.
“I’ve been wanting to cry since I got up this morning,” Spatafore said. “I don’t know what that’s about, but it’s very emotional and super exciting.”
Spatafore said the society’s temporary space located at 864 Husky Highway is nice because they didn’t have to close their facilities, but the space is significantly smaller. Because of this, they aren’t able to house as many animals as they would like. They are eager to get the animals in the new facility and a little bit of rain isn’t going to stop them.
“When I got up (Tuesday) morning and it was pouring down the rain, we all put on our rain gear on and walked the dogs that needed to go out,” Spatafore said. “So, if we’re going to do that every day in and out in the snow and rain and anything else, then why would rain stop this? This is very important, but it’s the animals that count.”
The humane society will be hosting fundraising events throughout 2022. On Aug. 20, the society will hold a “We Ride for Tail” Poker Run at Copperhouse Grill and will hold bingos Sept. 11 and Dec. 4. Spatafore said the society will also be participating in Hometown Markets and other events around the county. On June 25, representatives will attend the Fireman’s Festival in Mannington.
“If you want us to come, ask us. We’ll show up anywhere and beg people for money,” Spatafore said with a laugh.
The Marion County Humane Society can be reached at 304-366-5391 or on Facebook or their website.
