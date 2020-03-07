Ham bacon and eggs show ends months of hard work

RACHEL — Andrew Lyle was flabbergasted when he learned how high the bid came in his Grand Champion eggs.
“When he gave me the bid, I about fell off my feet,” he said. “I was surprised.”
The bid, by Edward Jones financial advisor Tom Kliethermes of Fairmont, was accepted at the 19th Annual Francis Marion Ham, Bacon and Egg Show and Sale Friday night by the Marion County FFA at Marion County Technical Center.
Kliethermes wasn’t present for the show and sale Friday night, but Lyle had talked to him last Thursday in his office about a bid for his one dozen Grand Champion eggs.
“I went in there and talked to him a little bit, and we got to start talking and having a good old conversation,” he said. “He just threw out a number.”
Lyle said he was surprised.
“I haven’t had one of those bids in a while,” he said.
He said Kliethermes wanted to help out the FFA.
“We were talking, and I was telling him my bottom bid was $100, and he said he really wanted to support the FFA…,” Lyle said.
He said Kliethermes was in the FFA when he was a kid, and “wanted to put back towards farming.”
Lyle, 16, who lives between Worthington and Monongah, said the eggs were from his red chickens, which have red feathers.
He said taking care of them involves feeding them every day, watering them and making sure they have good water and good feed.
Morgan Elliott, who lives on the outskirts of Farmington and raised her pig at the school, fetched a price of $23.81 a pound, or about $500 total, for her 21-pound Grand Champion Ham. The bidder was the North Marion Foundation.
“It was really nice,” she said. “I just got really lucky with my pig. There were a lot of hogs that looked pretty good.”
She said taking care of her pig was a lot of work.
“Caring for animals is my passion,” she said.
Matthew Martin had the Grand Champion Bacon of 7.25 pounds. It got a price of $34.48 a pound, or about $250 in total. The bidder was Middletown Tractor in Fairmont.
Martin thought it was a pretty good price.
He said he’s raised hogs since he was a 10 or 12 years old. He’s now 17. He likes taking care of them.
“They’re pretty easy compared to some other animals,” he said.
John Postlethwait, FFA advisor and agriculture education teacher, said the prices at the show and sale “were in the usual range, maybe a little higher on some.”
He said it was “a pretty good sale night for the kids.”
He thanked all those who bid on the ham, bacon and eggs.
He said the $1,000 for the Grand Champion eggs might not have been the highest-ever, but he said it was “a pretty good number for our show.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.