FAIRMONT — There are no confirmed cases of COVID-19 currently in West Virginia or surrounding states. However, this is a rapidly evolving national situation and the Marion County Health Department is prepared to act in the best interest of the citizens of Marion County as necessary.
The Marion County Health Department is actively working with the West Virginia Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Management and Department of Health and Human Resources, as well as the Marion County Office of Emergency Management to prepare for a coordinated response should it become necessary.
Should there be confirmed cases in West Virginia, that number will be added to and updated Monday through Friday on the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention website at cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/cases-in-us.html.
According to the CDC, the most effective way to prevent the spread of any respiratory virus, including influenza, are:
• Washing your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. Use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer if soap and water are not available. Alcohol based sanitizers should contain at least 60% alcohol.
• Covering your mouth and nose with a tissue or your sleeve (not your hands) when coughing or sneezing.
• Avoiding exposure to others who are sick.
• Staying home when you are ill.
The CDC has also published updated guidance for individuals and families to prepare and take action for COVID-19 online at cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/community.
The Marion County Local Health Department will continue to monitor the situation in coordination with state health officials and asks people to use trusted sources for information on COVID-19 such as the DHHR website at coronavirus.wv.gov or the CDC’s website cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov.
While it is good to plan and be prepared, there is no need to panic. Taking the preventative steps outlined above will greatly reduce the risk of community spread.
For more information, contact Lloyd R. White at the Marion County Local Health Department.
