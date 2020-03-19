FAIRMONT — Lloyd White and Chris McIntyre have been preparing for a large-scale emergency event in Marion County for the last several years now.
Now that there is a confirmed case of COVID-19 in West Virginia, White, administrator of the Marion County Health Department, and McIntyre, director of Marion County Homeland Security and Emergency Management, are glad they made these preparations.
“Chris McIntyre and I have probably been planning for an event such as this for the last 10 years,” said White, administrator of the Marion County Health Department. “People kind of laughed at us when we said ‘We’ve got to put it in the stockpile.’ I can tell you, our county has the greatest stockpile of supplies than any county in this state.”
Speaking at the Marion County Commission meeting Wednesday, White told commissioners that if Marion County residents follow a few guidelines, the risk of contracting coronavirus can be greatly lowered in the coming weeks.
“We really are facing unprecedented times, not only in our state or our nation but also our county,” White said. “What we have done as an agency, we have provided prevention information to our first responders, we have continually consulted with Fairmont State University, Board of Education, Senior Citizens, city and county officials.”
According to White, having schools, businesses and restaurants in the area closed for the foreseeable future is a good precaution, and people should continue trying to practice social distancing as well.
“That’s the reason behind the social distancing, is minimizing any kind of contact,” White said. “There are multiple risk categories.”
Commissioners applauded White’s precautions, and said plans for the coming weeks in Marion County will likely be under continuous change.
“There’s no two better people I’d like to have in my corner than (White) or Chris McIntyre,” said Randy Elliott, Marion County commissioner. “With you two guys heading it up, I have no fear whatsoever that you’re doing the right thing, preparing the right way.”
Commissioner Ernie VanGilder said he was skeptical about the severity of the actions taken against the coronavirus, but said that he understood the position of people being worried about the safety of others.
“Do I think if anyone who thinks any different may be in a position to say ‘I’m afraid not to do something for fear that someone would get hurt.’ I understand that position, it’s very serious,” VanGilder said. “I would urge everyone not to overreact and let’s look at the real facts.”
White addressed this and said that he believes taking preemptive measures is a safer method than dealing with a pandemic after it has spread.
“I think some of the things we are doing could have been delayed a little bit, but nonetheless, we’re here and we’ve just got to deal with it,” White said. “I think if we go and do the right things, we can certainly go a long way in decreasing that fear.”
County Commission President Rick Garcia spoke of the possibility that coronavirus already infected people in West Virginia, judging by the amount of sickness that spread through just Marion County in January, and a personal experience he had while refereeing basketball.
“I think we had it, and it’s out of here, that’s my opinion,” he said. “It was other schools that had the problems with kids. I was sick for three-and-a-half weeks, I’ve never been that sick in my life.”
White also responded to this, and said you could never know if the disease has been in West Virginia prior, because no testing was performed before last month.
“I don’t know if we had it before, because we weren’t testing for it,” White said. “It’s quite possible that we could have had it before and not known it. If we look at the demographics of death rates, there has been nobody under 55 globally that has died that didn’t have an underlying medical condition.”
White said he believes that with the preparations the county has done in the past years, people in Marion County will maintain safety from any harm coronavirus could cause.
“We can prevent transmission of this if we do the right things,” White said. “If we do the right things, I am absolutely confident we can survive.”
