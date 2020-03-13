FAIRMONT — By the time many Americans become grandparents, they’ve reached retirement and look forward to infrequent visits from their children’s children.
However, due to different reasons, some West Virginia grandparents end up raising their grandchildren, and all of a sudden, need support like never before.
Now, with the Healthy Grandfamilies Program, Family Service of Marion and Harrison Counties is helping grandparents learn how to navigate the modern world of parenting all over again.
Although the program already had its first two classes, Candace Golaszewski, a social worker with the Healthy Grandfamilies Program, said that there are still a few spots open for people to join for the rest of the semester. Interested grandparents who are raising their granchildren are welcomed to attend next week’s meeting at 5:30 p.m. at the First Church of the Nazarene.
“We had a great turnout last week, we have more participants this round than we had last round,” Golaszewski said. “You can see some growth happening with these sessions.”
The class meets every Thursday at the First Church of the Nazarene on Morgantown Avenue, where professionals from different fields speak each week. On Thursday, Richard Morris, an attorney with Legal Aid West Virginia, discussed legal issues grandparents could come across while raising their grandchildren.
“These grandparents didn’t know they would be parents at this point in their lives,” Morris said. “It can be very socially isolating when you don’t know where to go. This program, Healthy Grandfamilies, has been really great in providing resources to these grandfamilies.”
Morris said the grandparents may have a number of legal questions about their rights concerning their grandkids points he addressed Thursday.
“The biggest legal hurdle that they have to face is a lot of these families not only here in Marion County but across the state, have sort of an informal custody arrangement,” Morris said. “The biggest legal obstacle is getting them some legal decision-making authority, and that usually starts with petitioning for guardianship.”
Morris said that custody and adoption are two aspects of raising kids that aren’t legally theirs were issues that could be confusing to anyone.
“We also touch on adoption, because a lot of these cases, mom or dad may not want to fill that parenting role,” Morris said. “If they’re in the throes of drug addiction and they don’t feel like they can be parents at this time, that’s when grandma or grandpa can step in and try to adopt the child. That’s a different legal process.”
Golaszewski said that the grandparents who attend each session may feel alone or isolated, like Morris said. For that reason, the Healthy Grandfamilies program started a support group where members can share ideas, speak freely and gain support.
“We are doing a support group from this month forward the second Thursday of every month,” Golaszewski said. “The grandfamilies that were part of the session in the fall are part of this, and then anybody that didn’t get into this session, they can attend the support group until the next session begins.”
The program is free to grandparents, and includes a meal each week and even a childcare area their kids can go during classes. Golaszewski said that even after the session is over, Family Service provides the grandparents with support in the following months, so their assistance and support doesn’t go away.
“We’re doing some new things this time around,” Golaszewski said. “Just trying to expand and continue to help the grandfamilies. We continue on with them in the support group and then they still get access to a social worker.”
Golaszewski also said that the food served at each session is provided by volunteers, and the people who present information are as well. She is always looking for more help to get to these grandfamilies.
“We’re always still looking for donations and volunteers when it comes to the sessions too,” Golaszewski said.
For more information on Healthy Grandfamilies, contact Golaszewski at (304) 366-4750.
