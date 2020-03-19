FAIRMONT – Many government and business offices have announced voluntary closures in response to the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic. Here is a partial list of those closures.
MVB Bank reports closing it Charles Town and Leesburg branches until further notice. Fairmont MVB branches are operating with normal hours, and lobbies open, as are First Exchange Bank, BB&T, Fairmont Federal Credit Union and BC Bank. Woodforest National Bank is still offering lobby service, but has new hours – Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturdays 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. They are closed Sundays.
Marion County Assessor Mark Trach has ordered closing the offices to the public until further notice. The Assessor’s Office will be available to taxpayers by phone only at (304)367-5410.
The WV Caring Resale Shops are closed temporarily until March 28.
The Sagebrush Round-Up will be closed at least for the next two weeks. The full membership meeting scheduled for Sat. March 21 is cancelled. So for now the Sagebrush Round-Up will be closed on Sat. March 21 and March 28.
In terms of funeral homes, some are modifying their hours while others are operating normally.
Starting Friday, Carpenter & Ford Funeral Home will have new business hours from 8:30 a.m. to Noon on weekdays and some Saturdays. Funeral home staff will still be available by phone 24 hours to help families. They are also offering teleconferences and phone arrangements, can also livestream funeral services, until further notice.
Domico Funeral Home, Ford Funeral Home and Ross Funeral Homes are all operating with their regular hours.
All activities at the Morning Star Baptist Church are cancelled until further notice. “Our desire is that all remain safe and let us continue in prayer for the entire nation,” said Wesley Q. Dobbs, pastor.
Tuesday night, the Session – the church’s board of directors – voted to suspend all activities at Fairmont First Presbyterian involving 10 or more people until further notice.
Meanwhile, drugs stores, CVS, Walgreen’s and Whitehall Pharmacy are operating with regular business hours.
