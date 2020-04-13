FAIRMONT — Outside the Fairmont Union Mission are three mobile restroom units, open for public use.
The United Way of Marion and Taylor Counties helped finance and place the units in an outdoor area, because many businesses and nonprofits with restroom facilities have been closed because of the pandemic, meaning those with nowhere to go really do have nowhere to go.
“The concept behind the project is during this shutdown period, there is no access to public restrooms,” said Rebecca Burton, a member of the Fairmont Homeless Coalition. “Now we have restroom units that are right there and accessible, and they are right in downtown.”
Burton said these restrooms are available for public use, and they will be hubs for people to go and even wash up to maintain a sanitary condition. The United Way’s involvement in the project helped to fund the placement and the maintenance of the restrooms because the pandemic is now considered a public health crisis.
“We know that COVID-19 isn’t just a homelessness issue, it’s a public health issue,” said Emily Swain, community impact director for the United Way of Marion and Taylor Counties. “That was really how we started looking at it, and one of the main problems we were having is because all of the public buildings are shut down, folks are un-sheltered experiencing homelessness didn’t have anywhere to go to the restroom or to throw their trash.”
Swain said the United Way obtained the services of Morgantown Septic Portable Toilets and Mountain State Waste to maintain the bathrooms and the waste dumpster in downtown Fairmont. She also said this was an important initiative to the United Way, because people experiencing homelessness at this time are facing a public health crisis out in the open, and they, too, need to stay sanitary.
“We wanted to make sure we were working towards a goal that would allow people to go to the restroom and not have to resort to extreme measures out in public,” Swain said. “We were able to get it set up outside the Union Mission, that way it was in a place that it was central to people receiving services.”
Because the pandemic has no determined endpoint as of now, Swain said the United Way will keep these units open near the Union Mission so people will always have a restroom through the era of coronavirus.
“This is a public health emergency, so we will keep those up as long as we need to,” Swain said.
Burton considers this project a success because it provides a necessary facility for people who still need them during this time. She said it couldn’t have worked without the collaboration of the United Way, the Union Mission, Mountain State Waste and a few other contributing individuals.
“We’re working on providing as many services as we can right now to the homeless,” Burton said. “We consider this our biggest success story of the week.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.