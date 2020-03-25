FAIRMONT — There has not been a better time to adopt a pet than now, while people are working from home and kids are off from school.
On Tuesday, the Marion County Humane Society lowered its standard adoption fees, from $175 to $75 for dogs, and from $75 to $25 for cats, because the shelter will be closed to the public for the foreseeable future, under Gov. Jim Justice’s Stay at Home order.
According to Frankie Spatafore, shelter manager at the Humane Society, people should expect about a two-week adjustment period when they bring a new pet home, which can be knocked out during this time of quarantine.
“If you’re going to be home the next couple weeks, we always recommend a two-week adjustment period anyways for any new animal,” Spatafore said. “So this is really good, the fact that you[‘re going to be able to be home and spending every day with them and really getting to form a bond, which is really important.”
Spatafore said staff members of the Humane Society will still be tending to the animals during this time, but the organization wanted to have as few pets as possible during the Stay at Home order.
“We 100 percent have to be here every day,” Frankie said. “Regardless of what is going on in the world, as long as there are animals to take care of here, we’ll be here.”
According to Spatafore, the Humane Society adopted out nearly 20 animals Tuesday and had appointments for interested adopters throughout the day. One of the appointments was with Carrie Elmlinger and her family, who wanted to help the Humane Society.
“We’ve been wanting a dog and it wasn’t necessarily that there were lower fees,” said Elmlinger, a resident of Morgantown. “It was just that they were trying to get the dogs out so there was less they had to take care of.”
While Spatafore said the animals currently in the Humane Society No-kill Shelter will continue to be cared for, the shelter will no longer take in pets during the shutdown. The organization will also not be able to give away adoptions, in order to keep following the guidelines of social distancing.
“That’s why we did this, to get as many adopted as we could,” said Jonna Spatafore, director of the Marion County Humane Society. “We decided to try to do it the easier way today to get as much as we could.”
Jonna Spatafore also said the Humane Society could be hurt in funding as well, because fundraisers have been called off, and the normal adoption fees were not in effect Tuesday.
“We dropped our adoption fees significantly, that bothers me in one way because any time an animal is adopted, that money goes into our spay and neuter account to take care of the next animals that come in,” Jonna said. “We sacrificed a lot of that spay and neuter money today by trying to find them homes.”
Jonna Spatafore said Animal Control will still operate during the shutdown, and animals will be kept at the shelter. Jonna also said adoptions could potentially happen in the coming weeks, but in a different way than previously offered.
“We have halted intakes,” Jonna said. “We have had some people on Facebook page considering fostering, and I replied to quite a few of them ‘Ask me in a few days.’”
Jonna Spatafore also said animals can not contract COVID-19, but they can carry droplets on their fur coats that could be transferred to a person.
“There are certain reports that if an animal is in the home with somebody who is infected, for a certain amount of time, they could possibly carry it on their hair coat,” Jonna Spatafore said. “From everything we’ve been seeing, all that they’re telling us, animals do not get it, but they can potentially carry it if they were in a person who is infected’s home.”
Frankie Spatafore said the number of people who adopted pets from the Humane Society Tuesday was a good sign the organization has the community’s support, and she is hoping that support returns when the shelter once again opens to the public.
“A lot of people want to help, Frankie said. “And that’s really nice that when we really do need the help, that our community is here to help.”
