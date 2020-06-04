Insurance agency helps nonprofit plug budget deficit

FAIRMONT — At the last meeting of the Marion County Family Resource Network, the nonprofit leaders revealed the unfortunate news they were facing a budget deficit.
This was not really a surprise, seeing that the coronavirus pandemic prevented many nonprofits from raising funds and asking for donations as the local economy came to a standstill. Frank Jarman, FRN executive director, said the organization would need to find a source of funding to keep the lights on.
“We had just met a few weeks earlier with our board and saw that there was going to be a deficit in our funding because no donations, no events that bring in money,” Jarman said. “We talked about a fundraiser for the first time ever in the history of this organization, so we’re going to be looking at that.”
It was some time last week that Jarman received a call from Max Cadorette, a sales representative with United Security Agency, who told him the organization was asked to find a local nonprofit to donate $10,000 to through Westfield Insurance. According to Cadorette, the first nonprofit he thought of was the FRN.
“It’s a program that is to help family stability,” Cadorette said. “There are a couple other criteria but that was the one that really stuck out to me — family stability. So I kind of ran with that notion.”
Cadorette visited the FRN Wednesday morning, to discuss the donation with Jarman, since the donation was made electronically. According to Jarman, the donation is invaluable to the FRN at this point, in order to continue programming throughout the rest of the year.
“When Max called us from United Security Agency, we were elated,” Jarman said. “In the middle of this time, we were getting ready for our Heroes Awards planning, our pool party, and then COVID hit. So we’ve been really looking for help.”
During his visit to FRN, Cadorette said the events and outreach the FRN facilities made an impression on him, which is why he chose to the agency as the grant recipient.
“I thought of a couple other organizations, but then it all came back to Family Resource Network,” Cadorette said. “They were just looking to give back to the community and we were honored to be nominated to even be able to do that.”
Jarman said the FRN still needs to make up about $8,000 to round out its budget, but with the money given through United Security, the nonprofit should be able to operate with its staff.
“A lot of it goes to the everyday running of this organization,” Jarman said. “This money is just general operation, and we’re going to pay our staff and keep our lights on.”
Receiving money through an organization like this also helps the FRN to promote its mission as a family service organization, and Jarman is ready to use this donation to further that mission.
“This was a great way for us to be recognized for what we’re doing good, and at the same time, make it possible that we could continue this work,” Jarman said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.