FAIRMONT — They came to Fairmont State University from different parts of the world, looking for the American college experience and all it has to offer.
What they received when the country went on sudden coronavirus lockdown is instead an experience unprecedented in the annals of both American history and higher education.
Sohyun Lee, known to her American friends as Claire, 22, is a nursing major from Sejong, South Korea, a senior at Fairmont State. She lived at the University Terrace residence hall last academic year, then moved off campus with a roommate for the fateful 2019-2020 academic year.
Pierre Nix Biyan Delgado Valare, 26, is a senior from Fort Liberty, Haiti. Most of his college friends call him Delgado. Today, he is self-isolating at his home in Orlando, Florida, with his wife and taking classes remotely at Fairmont State.
Delgado is set to graduate from Fairmont State in May 2021 with a bachelor’s degree in aviation management.
Both Claire and Delgado are well into their university lives in Fairmont. They have made friends, performed well in their studies, and have become comfortable living in a small town in faraway West Virginia.
Claire is on track to earn an associate’s degree in nursing in May, while in August, she’ll also graduate from Woosong University in South Korea with a bachelor’s degree in nursing. She has plans to remain in the U.S., work in the medical field, and enter graduate school to become a nurse anesthetist.
“I actually started my nursing education in Korea at Woosong University, which has a partnership with Fairmont State. It’s a dual-degree program. Once I finished two years at Woosong University, it was time for me to complete my studies at Fairmont,” she said.
Delgado first heard of Fairmont State University when he befriended husband-and-wife Christian missionaries from Bridgeport years ago. The missionaries visited his hometown each year and he served as their translator.
“They saw my potential and told me they’d help me come to America for college, where I could get a higher education degree. I felt if I did this, I could better myself and help my family and country. I thought it was pretty awesome,” he said.
The COVID-19 shutdown, however, has blurred both Claire and Delgado’s future plans. After graduation next month, Claire hopes to obtain a working visa through the Optional Practical Training program extension, which will allow her to work and continue studying in the U.S.
According to U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services, the "OPT is temporary employment that is directly related to an F-1 [visa] student’s major area of study. Eligible students can apply to receive up to 12 months of OPT employment authorization before completing their academic studies."
The OPT application process usually takes between one and three months. She applied for the program in February, around the time coronavirus started to become a familiar word to Americans, but before it had claimed its first U.S. casualty.
Within days, though, the virus spread massively. Government offices were closed and the necessary paperwork for Claire to remain here working as a nurse while furthering her academic studies seems caught in the shutdown, too.
“My plan is kind of uncertain right now and that’s mainly because of coronavirus. It’s been affecting things greatly,” she said. “I don’t know when they’ll approve my OPT. And if I don’t get it, I’ll have to depart this country within 60 days after graduation. That means I might not be able to use my OPT chance.”
Claire was hoping to work at WVU Hospitals as a nurse and begin graduate course studies after receiving a year of practical work experience, but she’s becoming increasingly worried her plan won’t materialize.
“The entire job hiring process for everyone is frozen now. WVU Medicine, for example, recently announced it’s not going to hire any new graduate nurses until at least July, so I’ve been applying with other medical staffing agencies who are hiring nurses,” she said.
In Claire’s case, time is of the essence. Right now, Claire is working with the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Service and hoping things will either speed up or exceptions will be made for international students affected by the COVID-19 shutdown.
“For me, everything is time-sensitive because of my visa expiration. I just hope everything works out in time. The uncertainty is definitely affecting me,” she said. “The OPT is a one-time opportunity for people already in the United States.
"If I must return to Korea before the OPT is granted, I’ll lose my eligibility.”
Delgado returned to Florida from Fairmont during the coronavirus shutdown, he said, because he felt self-isolation here would be more difficult.
“I wasn’t prepared for the shutdown. Nobody was, really, but especially the international students,” he said. “When you live in a place where you have nobody, where you’re far away from your family, focusing on school becomes a little bit hard.”
Delgado got married last summer, but returned to Fairmont to complete the remainder of his coursework. When coronavirus struck and the lockdowns began, he felt it wise to return to his wife in Florida.
“I don’t have a car here and there’s not much public transportation. I knew I’d need to buy groceries. I also wasn’t sure how long Fairmont State’s classrooms would be closed, so I thought it would be smarter and safer to return to Florida,” he said.
Both Claire and Delgado continue to take their respective college courses entirely online, like all other students. And both students say the remote accommodations, while not being the college experience they’d had in mind when they enrolled at Fairmont State, are nevertheless working out well.
“At first, the process was stressful because it’s not the way I expected classes to be. But to be honest, I’ve not found any difficulty or technical issues. Much of the nursing classes content is already conducted online, so it’s working out well,” Claire said.
Delgado said he misses the human element of higher education.
“The thing about online learning that’s difficult for me is math and maybe that’s because English isn’t my first language,” he said. “When you’re taking a class online, you’re learning by yourself. On campus, I’m able to go to the library where they’ve a great tutoring program, or I stay after class and talk with my professor. Doing everything remotely, it’s a bit more complicated for me, but I’m going to get through it and graduate.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.