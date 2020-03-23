FAIRMONT — When COVID-19 hit the U.S., investors started pulling money out of stocks and investment funds, which caused the market to plummet over the past month.
All of the gains the stock markets have made since 2008 have been wiped away due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Summit Financial Networks, a Fairmont-based financial consulting firm, has been fielding calls from clients who are worried about their investments.
“We’ve had a few calls,” said Phil Burton, a financial adviser at Summit Financial Networks. “Their concerns are watching their money dwindle.”
Burton said he is advising clients to hold off from taking their money out of the market because, as history shows, the market could bounce back after it bottoms out.
“Trying to encourage people to hold on,” Burton said. “Hopefully this is temporary, and markets have had serious sell-offs, but it has always rebounded. So if you don’t have to see right now, you can hang on and wait it out and hope for it to come back.”
Burton has suggested clients leave their investments in place, simply because a run on the market could actually lend to further declines in the midst of the coronavirus collapse.
“I’m encouraging them if they can, to either cut back or stop the distributions for a couple of months in order to let this run through the system,” said Phil Mason, another financial adviser for Summit Financial Networks.
Mason said right now, it appears as though the stock market is bottoming out, and will not fall much further than it has since it began declining. Once it hits a potential bottom, he said, is the time to invest.
“What typically you’ll see, is when it comes down, and then it starts going up and down, it’s searching for a bottom,” Mason said. “That means in some time it will bottom, and that’s when you buy.”
Burton said that the firm has also been getting calls to purchase stocks, because there are some bargains out there now. He said he has been through financial recessions in 2008 and 2010 with the firm, and those times saw some clients putting money back into stocks after they hit rock bottom.
“We are getting some calls to buy,” Burton said. “These historically rough times have turned out to be buying opportunities of the decade.”
Mason, too, said the stock market will likely hit a low point, then eventually go back to where it was prior to the crisis.
“The economy was going along swimmingly exactly a month ago,” Mason said. “We were on top of the world, and then this coronavirus came along. I tell people this is not a financial crisis; it’s a health crisis.”
When markets crashed around the world in 2008, it was tied to a global financial crisis involving the banking industry itself. The recent drop is linked to market uncertainty surrounding public health, not the financial sector. Although the situation regarding the stock market is in question, people should be more worried about the health effects of COVID-19, seeing that multiple states are shutting down because of it.
“If the health crisis continues for months, it could very well turn into an extended financial crisis,” Mason said. “I’m telling people if you have excess cash lying around, then it’s time to put it into the cash account, in your brokerage account or other accounts, and have it ready to invest when we see it bottoming out.”
Burton said there are also some investment laws and policies that have been updated that will affect Summit Financial Networks and its clients. For example, Burton said a change that took effect this year concerns IRAs and the required withdrawal age increasing from 70-and-a-half to age 72.
“It’s now moved to age 72,” Burton said. “You can take it any time after 59-and-a-half without a penalty, but you have to start taking it at 72 now.”
Burton also said inherited IRAs have to be withdrawn over a period of up to 10 years, rather than a whole lifetime, which is a policy that began with the new year.
“Previous to Jan. 1 this year, you could inherit an IRA and take it over your lifetime, and there is a good chance that could last into the next generation if you abided by the withdrawal schedule,” Burton said. “Now if you inherit an IRA, you have to have all the money out in 10 years, period. That’s a huge change.”
Burton said these changes may affect some people, but not as many as the shift in the market that coronavirus has caused. He said the hit the economy has taken because of the virus will be detrimental to some people, but hopefully not in the long-term.
“It’s going to be a financial crisis for some people at some companies,” Burton said.
